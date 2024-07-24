Amitabh Bachchan married Jaya Bachchan in a hush-hush ceremony in 1973. They were supposed to marry in October that year, but they preponed their wedding since they weren’t allowed to go on a vacation before that! But do you know, Big B never wanted his wife to work every day, from 9-5? Scroll below for a quick throwback.

Jaya was a renowned actress of her time. She has won several accolades for her acting chops, including the Padma Shri. Many wouldn’t know that Big B witnessed a rough phase after leading actresses refused to work with him after a string of flops. Mrs Bachchan stepped in Zanjeer (1973), which turned out to be a big hit and revived his career. She retired from acting after the birth of her daughter, Shweta Bachchan. However, there have been exceptions like Sholay, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, among others.

On granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda‘s podcast, What The Hell Navya, Jaya Bachchan once recalled how Amitabh Bachchan did not want his wife to work every day. She revealed, “I definitely don’t want a wife who will be 9 to 5. Please work, but not every day. You choose your projects and work with the right people.”

And like a good partner, Jaya Bachchan agreed to his suggestion and gave up on her acting career after their first child. In 2014, Amitabh Bachchan also praised his wife for prioritizing their kids. He said at the India Today Conclave, “One thing I find very admirable about Jaya is that she chose to give preference to home and not films. There was no obstacle from me ever, it was her decision. In marriages, all decisions are taken by the wife.”

A similar trend was later witnessed in the career of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who moved away from commercial films and has been a part of only selective films since her marriage with Abhishek Bachchan. Her current focus is only on their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

As per rumors, there is trouble in the paradise of the Bachchan clan. Jaya Bachchan reportedly does not get along with Aishwarya Rai, which has created a lot of rifts. Reports also claim that the Dhoom 2 actress has separated and kept her divorce with Abhishek under the wraps.

