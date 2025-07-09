Ranveer Singh is taking over the Don 3 legacy, along with Kriti Sanon. But fans cannot keep calm as rumors suggest Shah Rukh Khan & Priyanka Chopra will make special cameos. The lead pair has an excellent opportunity to pay the OG leads the homage they deserve by scoring a hat-trick at the box office. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Revisting the Don franchise at the Indian box office

Shah Rukh Khan began the journey with Don: The Chase Begins (2006). As per Box Office India, the first instalment earned 50.34 crores against a budget of 38 crores and was declared a hit.

In 2011, SRK and Priyanka Chopra reprised their much-loved characters in Don 2 (2011). The sequel, made on a reported budget of 76 crores, went on to mint an impressive 106.44 crores at the Indian box office. It also gained the ‘hit’ verdict.

Will Don 3 score a hat-trick?

The stakes are high, as Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon led Don 3 is mounted on a staggering budget of 275 crores. It is the most expensive Don film in the making.

As per Koimoi’s parameters, to attain the hit verdict, a film must earn double its investment. This means Don 3 must garner 550 crores at the box office to achieve the massive milestone. That’s indeed a challenging feat, but only time will tell if Farhan Akhtar‘s production lives upto the expectations.

Here’s hoping Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra‘s legacy will be taken forward with a hat-trick!

More about Don 3

Kiara Advani was earlier signed opposite Ranveer Singh. However, owing to her maternity break, the actress had to walk out of the project. The makers have now finalised Kriti Sanon as the leading lady. Makers are still looking for an antagonist, and Vikrant Massey is reportedly being considered.

