Kiara Advani is one of the brightest stars among the current generation of actors in the film industry. She has been part of some of the most successful movies in the past few years and is now ready to take on a new role in real life. She is a gorgeous woman, and her style statements are effortlessly chic. From glamorous sarees to casual wear, she aces every fashion statement and increases tenfold whenever the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3-star flashes her gorgeous smile. In the War 2 teaser released today, Kiara appeared for a few seconds and stole the show with her yellow beachwear and stunning physique. It reminded us of a throwback look of the actress in a similar vibrant hue. Scroll below for more.

Kiara is married to Sidharth Malhotra, and their fans waited with bated breath for the pictures. It was worth the wait. They were one of the cutest brides and grooms ever. She is now set to embrace motherhood soon. She and Sidharth announced the good news in February, and Kiara debuted her baby bump at the Met Gala red carpet a few days back. She looked radiant as the mommy-to-be in her black and gold ensemble.

In the War 2 teaser, Kiara Advani spotted a bright yellow bikini in which she looked stunning, which took us to her 2021 bikini look. It was also a throwback picture of the actress, probably from some vacation. Kiara has over 35.8 million followers on Instagram and often posts pictures. In short, she is pretty active on social media.

In this throwback picture, Kiara is wearing a bright yellow colored bikini. The bikini top is strapless and has a criss-cross design in the front. Meanwhile, the bottom features tie up details. The War 2 actress flaunted her perfectly toned curves and legs in that ensemble. She also had a white shrug with lace detailing on her. Kiara accessorized her outfit with a straw hat perfect for the beach setup. Posing against the blue sky and clear ocean waters, the actress’ picture looks surreal.

Her makeup was subtle, and she had tons of mattifying sunscreen on her face and subtle makeup. Kiara kept her hair open and casually flaunted the naturally formed beach waves. The picture captioned, “Dear Bikini Bod, pls come back.” She seems to have her bikini body back for War 2, and her fans cannot wait to catch her in the movies soon. Till then, check out her throwback picture here.

Hrithik Roshan led War 2, the sequel to his 2019 hit War. Kiara Advani stars opposite HR in the movie, featuring Jr NTR as the main antagonist. It was directed by Ayan Mukerji and will be released in August 2025.

For more such fashion & lifestyle content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Cannes Film Festival 2025: Kim Go-Eun Slays In A Shimmery Black Jumpsuit While Han So-Hee Looks Pretty In A White Fit

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News