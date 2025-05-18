Scarlett Johansson is a diva and one of Hollywood’s leading stars. She gained massive love for playing the OG Black Widow in the MCU and is also a very versatile actress who has won multiple accolades and honors in her career. Johansson is also a vision on the red carpet events, and recently, she graced the finale episode of Saturday Night Live, aka SNL’s 50th season. She sported a gorgeously fitted gown for the event, and we just can’t take our eyes off her.

Johansson hosted the finale episode, her seventh time hosting the show. She set a new record for female hosts, and Bad Bunny performed songs from his latest album. The 50th season featured esteemed hosts and musical guests, including Ariana Grande, Michael Keaton, and Coldplay. Johansson was also part of the Joke Swap segment, which featured her husband, Colin Jost.

Now, Scarlett Johansson’s pictures, reported photographed by May Ellen Matthews for SNL 50, are breaking the internet. She is sporting a glamorous gown blending elegance with modern style. The dress features a sheer blush-toned corset bodice with structured boning and a leaf-like design transitioning into a sleek black fabric—the strapless gown with a wide neckline featuring her busty assets. The bottom of this strapless gown is black and floor-length, adding contrast and drama to the look. The form-fitting gown creates a statuesque look.

Her hair and makeup are also very aptly put together, not overshadowing her perfectly fitted gown. Scarlett brought in some vintage Hollywood vibe with soft and glamorous waves in her hairstyle. It was swept on one side, enhancing her timeless beauty.

Scarlett Johansson skipped the accessories except for a dainty bracelet and her wedding ring. Her makeup was also pretty subtle on the nude side. The MCU star sported a sheer, glowy makeup base with defined brows and a subtle smokey eye. She wore false lashes to add more drama to the look. Johansson finished her makeup look with soft nude pink lipstick. Her pictures have gone viral on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) shared by several celebrity fan pages. Check it out below.

Scarlett Johansson photographed by Mary Ellen Matthews for SNL pic.twitter.com/KroXtXxXDq — Best of Scarlett Johansson (@BestfScarlett) May 18, 2025

For more such fashion content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Bossy Suits To Bodycons: 6 Times Triptii Dimri Proved She’s Bollywood’s New Fashion Queen

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News