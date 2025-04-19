Scarlett Johansson is an actress we all know, even if you don’t watch Hollywood movies regularly, thanks to her portrayal of Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For many, she’s even a longtime crush. But what other movies have you seen her in? She’s been in the industry for more than two decades now.

One of her 2014 films has surprisingly seen a resurgence in popularity on an OTT platform in the United States. The film, titled Lucy, has held the 4th spot on Netflix’s Top 10 list in the U.S. for three weeks. On the global Top 10 list, it currently ranks 9th, with 2.6 million views this week alone. It has remained on the global list for two weeks so far.

However, Lucy is not available on Netflix in India; it’s currently streaming on Jio Hotstar. The platform offers the original English version along with dubbed versions in Hindi and Tamil. Written and directed by Luc Besson, the film also stars Morgan Freeman, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Choi Min-sik, Lio Tipton, Pilou Asbæk, Amr Waked, and others.

The Marvel actress’ sci-fi action film was a commercial success back in the day, but it received mixed responses from both audiences and critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, the Tomatometer stands at 67%, while the Audience Score (Popcorn Meter) is at 47%.

The plot revolves around a carefree college student who, through a series of unfortunate events, comes into contact with a powerful drug that alters her biology, giving her superhuman abilities. The film was shot in locations across Taiwan, Germany, France, and the United States. Scarlett Johansson generally received praise for her performance in this film. There were talks of a sequel, but nothing concrete has materialized so far.

