Scarlett Johansson is an influential personality and among the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood. She has received multiple accolades in her career, including nominations for two Academy Awards and several Golden Globe Awards. Johansson’s movies have grossed more than $14 billion, making her the highest-grossing box office female star of all time. However, she will have an upsetting 2024 as her success ratio is 0%. Scroll below for her detailed box office report card of 2024.

Scarlett Johansson’s 2024 Movies-

Scarlett’s first film of the year was Fly Me to the Moon. It was a rom-com by Greg Berlanti based on a story by Keenan Flynn and Bill Kirstein. The Marvel star played Kelly Jones, a marketing specialist opposite Channing Tatum’s NASA launch director, Cole Davis. The film reportedly had a budget of $100 million and was originally planned for a streaming release on Apple TV+.

The story of Fly Me to the Moon follows Jones and Davis, set against the backdrop of the Apollo 11 mission as they are tasked with creating a fake moon landing if the actual mission fails. Scarlett’s other movie reunited her with Chris Hemsworth. The duo worked in multiple films in the MCU. She lent her voice in Josh Cooley’s Transformers One.

In Transformers One, Scarlett Johansson plays the role of Elita-1, a miner and eventual Autobot who transforms into a pink Cybertronian motorcycle. The animated feature is still running in theatres, so it will not be included in our calculation of the actress’ 2024 success ratio.

Scarlett Johansson’s Success Ratio (2024)

As mentioned above, Fly Me to the Moon was initially planned for a streaming release, but seeing the positive reactions at the early test screenings, it was released theatrically. It received 65% ratings by the critics on Rotten Tomatoes as they said, “Sustained by Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum’s screwball chemistry even when its plotting strains credulity, this throwback romance is a pleasant enough trip to the moon and back.” However, the audience gave it 90%, even though the movie underperformed at the box office.

It collected only $9.4 million on its debut weekend. At the US box office, it raked in $20.53 million, and internationally, it collected only $21.69 million. The movie’s worldwide collection was a disappointing $42.22 million. Therefore, it is a big box office disaster, and Scarlett will have a success ratio of 0% in 2024.

On the professional front, after Marvel, Scarlett Johansson joined another big franchise – Jurassic World- and will appear in Jurassic World Rebirth alongside Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali. It is scheduled to be released in the theatres in 2025.

