The Jurassic Park franchise is expanding further with the announcement of Jurassic World Rebirth, the seventh installment in the film series. The upcoming movie marks a new beginning with a fresh cast, after the conclusion of the previous two trilogies.

A number of A-listers have been confirmed to be a part of the film, playing a new set of characters that have not been seen in any of the earlier films. Here are all the actors who have joined the cast of Jurassic World Rebirth so far.

Scarlett Johansson as Zora Bennett

Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson will play the lead role of Zora Bennett, a skilled secret operations expert who is hired by a pharmaceutical company as the leader of a team that collects DNA samples from dinosaur species. Apart from her appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Oscar-nominated actress is also known for her roles in acclaimed films like Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit.

Jonathan Bailey as Dr. Henry Loomis

British actor Jonathan Bailey will star as Dr. Henry Loomis, a paleontologist. The actor shot to stardom with Netflix’s Bridgterton and recently grabbed headlines for his amazing performance as Tim Laughlin in Showtime’s Fellow Travelers opposite Matt Bomer.

Mahershala Ali as Duncan Kincaid

Mahershala Ali will portray Duncan Kincaid, Zora Bennett’s partner in the team that leads the mission. The Academy Award-winning actor is famous for his films Moonlight and Green Book. He will soon also be joining the MCU as superhero Blade in the eponymous film, scheduled to release in 2025.

Rupert Friend as Martin Krebs

Rupert Friend will star as Martin Krebs, a representative of the pharmaceutical company that funds the mission. The Emmy-nominated actor has previously been seen in the films Pride & Prejudice and Hitman: Agent 47, and in the shows Obi-Wan Kenobi and Homeland.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Reuben Delgado

The Lincoln Lawyer star Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will appear as Reuben Delgado, the father of a shipwrecked family that might be found by Zora’s team. Garcia-Rulfo is also known for his performances in movies like Bless Me, Ultima, and The Magnificent Seven.

Supporting Characters

Manifest actress Luna Blaise will play Delgado’s eldest daughter

The Summer I Turned Pretty actor David Iacono will play Delgado’s son

Child actress Audrina Miranda will portray Delgado’s youngest daughter

The Serpent Queen fame Philippine Velge, BMF actor Béchir Sylvain, and Rebel Moon star Ed Skrein will all appear as yet-unnamed members of Zora’s team.

Jurassic World Rebirth is slated to release in theaters on July 2nd, 2025.

Must Read: The Rings of Power: Where Does This Prime Video Show Fit Into The Lord of the Rings Timeline?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News