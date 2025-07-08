Jurassic World Rebirth might be roaring at the box office, but it has little impact on F1 in China. Brad Pitt’s film witnessed a minimal decline in China on its first Monday. It maintains a stronghold, and people are enjoying this racing film on the big screen. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film is at #2 in the domestic box office, crossing the $100 million milestone in North America. Globally, it is also on track to cross the $300 million milestone, and it might happen before the third weekend begins or during that. Brad Pitt’s movie gained 71 more theaters this past week in North America, which will help it earn more revenues in its domestic run.

How much has the film earned in China in 11 days?

Brad Pitt starrer F1 maintains a stronghold at the box office in China. It has collected a strong $1.5 million on its second Monday. The film has witnessed a decline of -8% only from the first Monday over 30K screenings. It lost 8K from last Monday but gained 3K from Sunday. F1 has reached the $23.4 million cume in 11 days at the box office in China.

The movie collected $315K in pre-sales for Tuesday and is playing 34K screenings. The exhibitors added 4K screenings from yesterday. The exhibitors finally notice their strongholds and gradually return some of the screens previously allotted to Jurassic World Rebirth.

F1: The Movie collected $25.78 million on its second three-day weekend in North America. The film has hit the $109.28 million cume at the domestic box office. Internationally, the collection has reached $184.1 million, bringing the global total to $293.38 million cume.

More about the film

The sports drama features Brad Pitt as a racing driver who returns to Formula One after a gap of three decades to save his former teammate’s underdog team APXGP from collapsing. Damson Idris received high praise for his performance alongside Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem. With the FIA’s collaboration, the film features racing sequences adapted from real footage of the 2023 and 2024 World Championships and appearances by actual F1 teams and drivers, including producer Lewis Hamilton. The film was released on June 27.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

