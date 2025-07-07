Lilo & Stitch remains the box office juggernaut even after seven weeks. The film is headed to become this year’s first billion-dollar grosser, and before that, it has achieved yet another notable feat. The Disney live-action movie has beaten Despicable Me 4’s worldwide haul as the 12th highest-grossing film in the post-pandemic era. Keep scrolling for more.

The Disney live-action movie became the highest-grossing film of the year, surpassing A Minecraft Movie. Compared to other remakes, the 2025 movie had a considerable budget of $100 million, earning around nine times the price tag. The film features Maia Kealoha as Lilo Pelekai, and Chris Sanders voices Stitch. The supporting cast includes Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Hannah Waddingham, Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis.

Lilo & Stitch at the worldwide box office

According to reports, Lilo & Stitch collected $3.8 million at the North American box office this weekend. It lost 340 theaters last week, and the domestic total has hit $408.52 million. Meanwhile, at the overseas box office, it garnered $9.9 million on its 7th weekend, a -24.4% decline from its 6th weekend, for a $564.2 million international cume. It is playing across 53 international regions. Thus, the worldwide total of the live-action remake is $972.7 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $408.5 million

International – $564.2 million

Worldwide – $972.7 million

Emerges as the 12th highest-grossing film worldwide in the post-COVID era

Lilo & Stitch has beaten Despicable Me 4‘s global haul to become the 12th highest-grossing film worldwide post-COVID. Despicable Me 4 was released in 2024 and was among the top ten highest-grossing films last year. It collected $969.59 million in its global run. The Disney live-action remake has surpassed its worldwide total to grab the 12th rank. It aims to beat Oppenheimer‘s $975.8 million worldwide haul and become the 11th highest-grossing film post-COVID. The movie was released on May 23.

