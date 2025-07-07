How to Train Your Dragon also maintains strong legs at the overseas box office in its fourth weekend. The live-action remake has surpassed another major milestone at the worldwide box office, beating the OG animated feature domestically and globally. This weekend, the remake emerged as the highest-grossing film in the franchise in North America. Keep scrolling for more.

It is on track to beat the second installment in the franchise to become the highest-grossing film worldwide. The movie was reportedly made on a budget of $150 million, excluding the marketing cost. Gerard Butler’s fantasy movie has already raked in over three times the production cost. It will be one of the biggest hits of the year. Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gerard Butler, Gabriel Howell, Julian Dennison, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, Peter Serafinowicz, and Nick Frost in crucial roles.

How to Train Your Dragon crosses $500 million milestone at the worldwide box office.

Based on the Box Office Mojo data, Gerard Butler’s How to Train Your Dragon is #3 in the domestic box office chart. It collected $11.0 million on its fourth three-day weekend at the box office in North America. It hits $224.0 million cume in North America, surpassing the OG animated movie’s $217.58 million domestic haul as the highest-grossing film in the franchise. The remake also collected $21 million overseas on its 4th weekend. It runs across 81 foreign markets and has hit $292.9 million international cume. Thus, the film’s global total is $516.9 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $224.0 million

International – $292.9 million

Worldwide – $516.9 million

Became the 4th highest-grossing film in the franchise

The live-action remake has surpassed the global haul of the OG animated film to become the fourth highest-grossing film in the entire franchise. It is less than $25 million away from beating How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’s $539.9 million global haul and grabbing the third rank.

Take a look at the run of the How to Train Your Dragon films at the worldwide box office (from highest to lowest):

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) – $621.53 million How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) – $539.9 million $516.9 million How to Train Your Dragon (live-action)- How to Train Your Dragon (2010) – $494.8 million

The live-action remake directed by Dean DeBlois was released in theaters on June 13.

