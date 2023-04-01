Scottish actor Gerard Butler is one of the most prominent actors in Hollywood. He has appeared in several films, Reign of Fire, the action thriller series Olympus Has Fallen, London Has Fallen, Angel Has Fallen, and many more. But did you know he had tried his luck in a Bollywood film?

Bollywood is known all over the world. It is the second-largest movie industry, and several Hollywood actors have expressed their interest in working with Bollywood stars in the past. It’s often believed that Gerard’s introduction to Bollywood happened with actor Priyanka Chopra, with whom he has also been linked.

However, it seems Gerard Butler’s tryst with Bollywood way before Priyanka Chopra came into the picture. During a conversation with DNA, he said, “I am very aware of Bollywood, and I am friends with many Bollywood actors. I even auditioned for a Bollywood film (laughs). Gosh, that was thirteen years ago. I think it was Lagaan, which was a great movie. I love that movie.”

Gerard Butler also remembered his first meeting with Priyanka. “I have met a lot of people from Bollywood. I met Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik (Roshan), and Shah Rukh (Khan). I was holidaying in Jaipur, and Priyanka was filming her film there. It was really funny ‘coz we were looking from our balconies and she was dancing there. It was a lot of fun,” he recalls.

Gerard continues, “Then she had another film, Kaminey, something like Guy Ritchie, Tarantino style. They had even asked me to do a role in it. That didn’t happen, but what an amazing film… So yeah, it was great. Priyanka threw a party for me, and Shah Rukh did one too. I had a great time in India. Oh my God, it’s like my second home,” he said.

