The launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani cultural centre in Mumbai on Friday was a star-studded event. Many bigwigs were invited to the mega event. Apart from Bollywood celebrities, a few Hollywood stars were also a part of the launch. Videos and pictures from the event are now doing rounds on the internet. The video of Salman Khan posing with Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is breaking the internet & one should not miss the reactions from the netizens. Scroll below to read!

‘Tiger’ of B-town, Salman was spotted posing with SRK’s family, but his video with Aryan Khan is unmissable. In a viral video, the duo can be seen posing in style for the media, and fans just can’t stop reacting.

In the viral video shared by Viral Bhayani, Salman Khan looked smoking hot in a black tuxedo as he happily posed for the media. The actor also greeted Shah Rukh Khan’s family, and the actor posing with Aryan Khan charged up netizens, who took to social media and flooded the comment section with epic reactions.

One of the users wrote, “Karan with Arjun ka beta.”

Another user wrote, “Best video on the internet.”

One netizen reacted, “Salman Khan treats him like his own son, can see on his face. Sweet.”

Another user wrote, “Salman Khan with junior SRK.”

“Baap toh baap beta bhi Sallu ka fan hai,” one Salman Khan fan wrote.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Many netizens dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section as they couldn’t get over the rare picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Apart from Salman Khan, there were many other celebrities who attended the event, including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, among others. The event also witnessed the iconic moment of Karan Johar and PeeCee hugging each other after Kangana Ranaut claimed that KJo once bullied Priyanka.

What are your thoughts on the iconic moment between Salman Khan & Aryan Khan? Let us know in the comments section below!

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

