Superstar Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. His fans love him not only for his on-screen persona but also for his humbleness. Ayesha Jhulka once revealed an incident when she worked with the superstar in a film and how he helped some beggars. Scroll down to know more.

Ayesha and Salman worked together in Kurbaan in 1991. The film was also her Bollywood debut. Ayesha said she had a wonderful experience working with Salman and found him to be a great human. Even though the star founded the now-popular charitable foundation Being Human in 2007, he used to be invested in philanthropy even back then.

During a conversation with Mid-Day, Ayesha Jhulka said that the actor would pack up whatever food was left on the sets and try to find someone to donate it to. “It was just wonderful. I’m very fond of Salman Khan because he is a great human being. I remember back then, whenever we used to finish the shoot, and we were going back home, I would see him packing the food that was balanced,” Ayesha said.

The Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar actress further said about Salman Khan, “He would make an effort to find a beggar, even if it were late at night, (and they were) sleeping on the road, then waking the beggar up. Or somebody was really needy of food, and actually making an effort, stepping out of his car and giving that food. I think he is a lovely human being. No doubt a brilliant actor.”

Ayesha Jhulka recently made her comeback to acting with the Prime Video series Hush Hush, in which she starred alongside Soha Ali Khan, Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, and Karishma Tanna, among others.

Salman Khan, on the other hand, will be seen opposite Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3, and opposite Pooja Hegde in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

