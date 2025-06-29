Abhishek Bachchan has started shooting for his next film, King, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Deepika Padukone. Meanwhile, another film by the actor Kaalidhar Laapata is all set for a digital release! The actor made his debut 25 years ago, on June 30, 2000, with JP Dutta’s film Refugee, and what if we tell you that he held one of the most important records that year for quite a long time?

Refugee – 2nd Biggest Opener Of 2000

Upon its arrival, Refugee opened at the box office with a collection of 1.52 crore. It was the biggest opening of that year, and of course, it had to be since everyone was keen to see the son of Amitabh Bachchan & Jaya Bachchan and the granddaughter of Raj Kapoor!

Abhishek Bachchan Ruled The Box Office For 120 Days!

Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoyed the stardom and ruled at the box office as the biggest opener of the year. It was celebratory since it was their debut film! However, the celebrations lasted for 120 days since they were pushed to number 2 by Hrithik Roshan!

Hrithik Roshan’s Redemption Against Jr Bachchan

Hrithik Roshan made his debut in the same year with Kaho Naa Pyaar. But it opened with a collection of only 45 lakh on day 1. Abhishek Bachchan’s debut film roared literally 277% higher. However, Hrithik Roshan redeemed his star position with his next film, Mission Kashmir, which was released 120 days after Jr Bachchan’s Refugee!

Mission Kashmir – Biggest Opener Of 2000

With a collection of 1.64 crore, Mission Kashmir became the biggest opener of the year, pushing Abhishek Bachchan’s film to number 2. Interestingly, it was Abhishek Bachchan who replaced Salman Khan‘s Dulhan Hum Le Jaayenge as the biggest opener. Starring Salman Khan & Karisma Kapoor, the film opened at 1.29 crore.

Top 10 Openers Of 2000

Check out the top 10 Bollywood openers of the year 2000 (India Net Collections).

Mission Kashmir: 1.64 crore Refugee: 1.56 crore Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge: 1.29 crore Mela: 1.27 crore Josh: 1.25 crore Fiza: 1.23 crore Mohabbatein: 1.19 crore Badal: 1.18 crore Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega: 1.15 crore Chal Mere Bhai: 1.09 crore

