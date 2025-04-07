Salman Khan’s Sikandar, despite all the negativity and the criticism, has recovered 60% of its budget, confirming one thing – that the film is not going to be a flop at the box office. Either it might fall at the losing end or turn into an average affair, but in no possible scenario will it be called a flop.

Where Will Sikandar Land?

It would be interesting to see if Bhaijaan’s latest film makes it to his best Eid collections, at least in the top 10 if not top 5. The film has been mounted on a budget of 200 crore at the box office.

Salman Khan’s Last Flop

Salman Khan’s last flop at the box office was not last year, not in the post-COVID era, nor in the last 10 years! In fact, it was a good 16 years ago! Yes, you read that right. The Sikandar superstar delivered his last genuine flop film at the box office in 2007.

London Dreams Was Bhai’s Last Flop!

While many think that Veer was the last flop film by the superstar, it managed to recover more than 50% of its budget, leading to the losing end. His last flop film was London Dreams, which incurred a loss of 60% at the box office. The film was made on a budget of 63 crore, and it earned only 25.6 crore at the box office.

Ever since, Salman Khan has not delivered a flop film at the box office. Post-COVID releases, Antim, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Tiger 3 have met the losing end, but all of them have recovered more than 50% of their budgets. This is one of the rarest records owned by the superstar, and hopefully, no other actor might own this!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sikandar Box Office Day 8: 60% Budget Recovered + Salman Khan’s 2nd Highest Post-Covid Grosser But There’s Little Hope Left!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News