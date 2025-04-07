Mythri Movie Makers are expanding their horizons. After the massive success of Pushpa 2, the production house is making its debut in Hindi cinema with Jaat and in Tamil with Good Bad Ugly. Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan starrer is enjoying a good pre-release hype. Check out the latest advance booking update on day 1 at the box office.

Growing from strength to strength!

Good Bad Ugly is slated to hit theatres on April 10, 2025. It is three days away from release, and the pre-sales are improving with every passing day. As of 10 AM today, Adhik Ravichandran’s directorial has made advance booking worth 7.98 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. It has witnessed a good 27% growth in the last 24 hours. Currently, there are 2400+ shows across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Kerala.

Tamil Nadu (7.59 crores) continues to dominate pre-sales, contributing 95% to total advance booking sales. Good Bad Ugly is performing better than Leo, Vidaamuyarchi and most Tamil pre-sales in TN. The upcoming action-comedy has toppled Leo (5.93 crores), Vidaamuyarchi (5.41 crores), and Ponniyin Selvan I (5.14 crores). However, at the #1 spot remains Beast which had garnered 7.87 crores, four days ahead of release.

Beats Dragon!

Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan’s film has officially scored the second-biggest opening of 2025 in Kollywood. It has surpassed Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon (6.37 crore gross) and is now only behind Vidaamuyarchi (31.86 crore gross).

Good Bad Ugly vs Top 5 advance sales of 2025

The upcoming Tamil film is now eyeing the final pre-sales of Daaku Maharaaj (9.10 crores), which will be achieved like a cakewalk today. Post that, it will aim at Salman Khan’s Sikandar (10.09 crores). But in order to enter the top 5 pre-sales of 2025 in India, it must rake in at least 12.40 crores.

Take a look at the top 5 advance booking sales of 2025 in India:

Game Changer: 31.80 crores Vidaamuyarchi: 18.40 crores L2: Empuraan: 18.15 crores Chhaava: 13.85 crores Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 12.40 crores

There are three more days until the big release, and hopefully, some magic will be created at the ticket windows!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

