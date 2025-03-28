Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan fulfilled sky-high expectations with its fantastic start at the Indian box office. Riding high on the franchise value and aggressive marketing, the magnum opus garnered attention and attracted massive footfalls on day 1. This has resulted in a record-breaking collection, beating all other Mollywood biggies as no other Malayalam film has managed to open with 20 crore+ opening in the past. Keep reading for a detailed report!

L2: Empuraan roars at the Indian box office!

The Mohanlal starrer (Malayalam version) registered an earth-shattering start in morning shows, with an occupancy of 64%. However, occupancy dropped to 54% in the afternoon shows. It picked up again in the evening, going up to 61%. In the night shows, the film saw the best occupancy of the day at 66%.

Tamil shows were good, with an average occupancy of 29% throughout the day. Telugu was also good, with an average occupancy of 20%. The Kannada version had an occupancy of 10%, followed by Hindi’s just 6%.

Record-breaking start

L2: Empuraan has registered the highest-ever day 1 collection in the history of Malayalam cinema. With excellent occupancy throughout day 1, the magnum opus opened at 23 crore* net at the Indian box office. It’s a huge achievement for Mohanlal and the team, considering Mollywood’s limited market.

Also, among Indian films of 2025, L2: Empuraan has smashed the fifth-highest opening at the Indian box office. It tied with Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam for the fifth place. It stayed below Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj (25.35 crores).

A look at the top Indian openers of 2025 (net collection):

Game Changer – 54 crores Chhaava – 33.10 crores Vidaamuyarchi – 27 crores Daaku Maharaaj – 25.35 crores Sankranthiki Vasthunam – 23 crores L2: Empuraan – 23 crores*

A big weekend is on the cards!

Even though reviews and word-of-mouth aren’t completely in favor, the Mohanlal starrer is expected to mint big moolah during the 4-day extended opening weekend. As of now, a weekend of over 55 crores looks possible unless there’s a sharp decline.

(* denotes estimated collection)

