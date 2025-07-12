After winning hearts with her remarkable performance in The Diplomat, Sadia Khateeb has stepped into another intense role in Omung Kumar’s upcoming film SILAA, where she will play the titular character.

The film will bring together action, emotion, and grit, allowing Sadia to break new ground with SILAA, where she takes on her most powerful role yet. The movie also marks Sadia’s entry into the action genre, which is entirely different from the roles she has played before.

A Look Into Sadia Khateeb’s Character Poster For SILAA

The makers recently unveiled Sadia’s character poster from the film, revealing a raw and intense avatar that hints at the character’s depth and grit. Known for her softer characters, this bold transformation will surprise fans and show an entirely new side of her as an actor.

The character poster was shared with a caption that read, “Muddaton ke baad mili shiddaton wali mohabbat, Kaafir bhi sir jhuka le—SILAA hai aisi ibadat. #SILAA”

What Did Sadia Khateeb Share About SILAA?

Talking about the upcoming film, Sadia said. “I am beyond grateful and extremly thrilled to be getting on this journey. Thanks to the visionary director Omung sir who could see me playing his SILAA. I just want to give my bestest to his vision.”

“I hope I am able to deliver what’s beyond expected. SILAA is a very beautiful story and the way it has been created by Omung sir it will be a treat to watch for the audience, sir is creating magic and the entire team Is extremely hardworking! I’m looking forward to this journey,” she added.

Directed by Omung Kumar, SILAA stars Sadia Khateeb and Harshvardhan Rane. The film is more than an action-packed entertainer, as characters and emotions drive the story forward. In addition to SILAA, Sadia has also wrapped filming for a comedy film alongside Neetu Kapoor.

