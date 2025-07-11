It is raining trailers today, and Dhadak 2 starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri has joined the list. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film follows the soul and spirit of Dhadak – two lovers who cannot unite since they belong to two very different social statuses! And the trailer hints at an intense love story. But does this trailer hit all the right notes? Let us dissect!

The lead pair, Siddhant & Triptii, share a good chemistry. However, the class divide does not come out very strongly, but it is too early to comment since it is just a glimpse! The story is dark and brooding. Of course the Laila-Majnu pair make sure to get the tone of the love story right.

The music seems decent and it does elevate the impact of the trailer to a good extent. The core premise feels incredibly similar to its predecessor and tragic love story is already walking the path to destruction in love with utmost confidence. The rich-girl-poor-boy dynamic, the societal opposition, everything aligns with the soul of Dhadak, if done right!

The trailer is completely focused on Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri’s Laila Majnu kind of Ishq that is ready to walk the ‘Ik Aag ka dariya hai aur doob ke jaana hai.’ In fact, the rawness here seems better, and it is where the film takes an escape from just being a rehash of its predecessor.

Dhadak 2 trailer is clearly aiming for the heartstrings, focusing very high on the emotions and with Siddhant and Triptii being exceptional actors the film is promising an escalated tragic romantic drama. The trailer is designed to make you feel the pain and passion in love. It’s a tale we’ve seen before, but beautifully packaged.

Directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Karan Johar, Umesh Kumar Bansal, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Meenu Aroraa, Somen Mishra & Pragati Deshmukh Dhadak 2 arrives in theaters on August 1.

Check out the trailer of the film here.

For more such trailer and teaser reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Son Of Sardaar 2 Trailer Review: Double The Mess, 3X The Laughter & That Pakistani Joke? Truly, Ajay Devgn ‘Jassi’ Jaisa Koi Nahi!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News