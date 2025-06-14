It’s the era of Triptii Dimri, shining bright in Indian cinemas and the box office. She’s featured in biggies like Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and is all set to feature in Prabhas’ Spirit. But do you know, she’ll be only the second Bollywood actress to achieve this post-Covid feat after Deepika Padukone? Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Triptii Dimri at the box office

Triptii Dimri rose to fame with Laila Majnu, but her breakthrough role was alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. She was the second female lead but turned into an overnight sensation. The action thriller marked her first big success in the post-Covid era, raking in a whopping 554 crores at the Indian box office. It is also her highest-grossing film of all time.

She’s been a part of three other films, two of which were successes. Triptii has accumulated a staggering 944.04 crores at the post-Covid box office.

Check out net box office collections of Triptii Dimri films (post-Covid):

Animal: 554 crores (Super-hit) Bad Newz: 64 crores (Losing) Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: 44.48 crores (Plus) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 281.56 crores (Plus)

Total: 944.04 crores

Triptii Dimri to join the leagues of Deepika Padukone

Recently, Triptii Dimri enjoyed a lot of limelight, and she replaced Deepika Padukone in Spirit. It happened after a huge fallout between the Kalki 2898 AD actress and Sandeep Reddy Vanga allegedly over her working hours.

Interestingly, Deepika Padukone is the only Bollywood actress who has clocked 1000 crores at the post-Covid box office. Not Alia Bhatt or any other actress, Triptii will soon become the second female star of Bollywood to achieve this massive feat. She only needs 56 crores more in the kitty. In terms of Indian actors, she’ll be the third female as Rashmika Mandanna was the second.

Other Indian actors who’ve achieved the 1000 crore post-Covid feat

The first actor was Shah Rukh Khan, who scored a hattrick in 2023 with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. Ranbir Kapoor, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, and Rashmika Mandanna, among others, soon followed.

Here’s a list of Indian actors who achieved the 1000 crore+ post-Covid milestone:

Rashmika Mandanna: 2702.19 crores Allu Arjun: 1533.97 crores Deepika Padukone: 1432.17 crores Prabhas: 1422.95 crores Shah Rukh Khan: 1415.64 crores Jr NTR: 1064.71 crores Ranbir Kapoor: 1011 crores Kamal Haasan: 1003.17 crores Amitabh Bachchan: 1001.43 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

