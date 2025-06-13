Sunny Deol made a superb box office comeback in 2023 with Gadar 2. The film delivered an unexpected box office success earning more than 500 crore at the box office. The actor delivered historic box office success twice before as well – one with Gadar and the other with Border!

Border Box Office – History Recorded

Border created box office history by earning 39.6 crore net collection in India. The film was mounted on a budget of 10 crore, and it churned out a profit of 296% at the box office. The film created a riot at the box office!

Sunny Deol Ready To Re-Write History With Border 2!

Sunny Deol is currently working on Border 2, and the film has wrapped up some of its shoot schedules. The actor might rewrite history at the box office if the film turns into another epic success for him, just like Gadar 2 and Border, both all-time blockbusters.

Sunny Deol’s Bombastic Records!

Sunny Deol made three major records at the box office with his 1997 film directed by JP Dutta. If the sequel manages to make these three records yet again, it would be a one-of-a-kind record for any Bollywood actor and Bollywood franchise!

Border Box Office Records!

Check out the three box office records created by Border, which might be recreated by Border 2.

Highest Grosser Of The Year – 1997

With a collection of 39.6 crore at the box office, Border was the highest-grossing film of that year, followed by Shah Rukh Khan‘s Dil To Pagal Hai, earning 35 crore at the box office!

Biggest Opener Of The Year 1997

Border was the biggest opener of 1997, earning 1.12 crore on its opening day. The streak was maintained with an opening weekend of 3.23 crore and an opening week of 6.19 crore. Border 2 might recreate these milestones easily!

Biggest Footfall Of 1997

JP Dutta’s war film based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war registered a footfall of 3.7 crore at the box office. It is one of the biggest footfalls registered by a Hindi film and the biggest registered for a war film!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Housefull 5 Worldwide Box Office: Enters 200 Crore Club In Week 1, Only 2.92 Crore Away From Akshay Kumar’s Next Milestone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News