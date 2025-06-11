Jaat, featuring Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, has landed on Netflix. The film debuted in the top 5 of Netflix’s top 10 weekly global charts. It has beaten Nadaaniyan and Deva’s debut viewership numbers but failed to beat Salman Khan’s Sikandar. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is Gopichand Malineni’s debut Hindi actioner starring Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, and Regina Cassandra in lead roles alongside Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, P. Ravi Shankar, and Babloo Prithiveeraj.

Jaat OTT Verdict Week 1

Based on Netflix‘s data, Jaat debuted at #4 in the top 10 global charts for June 2-6. It has beaten Hit 3 and Sikandar in Netflix’s global chart. Sunny Deol’s film received 4.1 million views on its debut week and was watched for 10.3 million hours on week 1.

#1 in 7 countries, including India & Pakistan

Sunny Deol’s actioner is trending in 17 countries, including Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The film has landed at the top spot in seven countries: India, Maldives, Bahrain, and Pakistan. It has beaten Sikandar in this week’s list.

Secures a Spot in the Top 10 Debuts of 2025!

Jewel Thief: 7.8 Million Pushpa 2: 5.8 Million Sikandar: 5.1 Million HIT 3: 4.2 Million Dhoom Dhaam: 4.1 Million | Jaat: 4.1 million Nadaaniyan: 3.9 Million Vidaamuyarchi: 3 Million Deva: 2.8 Million Test: 2.7 Million Officer On Duty: 2.6 Million | Good Bad Ugly: 2.6 Million

Therefore, Sunny Deol’s Jaat failed to best Salman Khan starrer Sikandar’s debut week viewership.

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of a week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

