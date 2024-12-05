Pushpa 2 – The Rule Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Pratap Bhandari, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj

Director: Sukumar

What’s Good: Allu Arjun unleashes his wildfire like nobody’s business, cinematography, action sequences, and dialogues which will invite some more hooting and whistles this time, Fahadh Faasil’s performance

What’s Bad: Some unnecessary sub-plots only add to the pace of the film laboriously, some action sequences threaten to go over the top, the romantic scenes look borderline cringe at some point, the dance numbers and the choreography just do not land like the OG film

Loo Break: You can take one during the ‘Kissik’ and the ‘Peelings’ song. You won’t miss anything worthwhile.

Watch or Not?: This is inevitably a treat for all the Allu Arjun fans out there ,irrespective of some of the flaws

Language: Telugu

Available On: Theatrical Release

Runtime: 200 minutes

In one of the scenes, Srivalli (Rashmika Mandanna) proudly addresses a crowd on how her husband Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun) doesn’t need his father’s name or origin to proclaim his identity. Pushpa has now become a ‘brand’. This very much sums up the magnetic aura of Pushpa as he basks in the very glory of his rule in almost the whole of South India. While the film does full justice to this by upping the swag, fire, intensity, and rowdiness of the character, too many sub-plots threaten to drag the pace laboriously.

Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun) is not a fire but a ‘wildfire’ now wherein he has built an entire empire of a syndicate that helps him to run his red sandalwood smuggling chain. He keeps the powerful politicians, businessmen, police officials, and dangerous smugglers under his control and in strong alliance by giving them crores of bribes. Along with being a no-nonsense kingpin, he is also a dutiful husband to his wife Srivalli (Rashmika Mandanna) who stands as a strong pillar of support for him. However, his arch nemesis, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil), is back with a vengeance and promises to be the biggest obstacle in Pushpa’s smuggling syndicate. But, apart from this, some old foes too return, and he makes some additional enemies on the way.

Pushpa 2 – The Rule Movie Review: Script Analysis

Director Sukumar along with co-writer Srikanth Vissa attempts to serve us a fine blend of mass, intensity, and entertainment when it comes to the dialogues and some of the high-octane scenes. While some definitely land and how! (hysteria and hooting alert) others fall flat. The movie definitely has a stronger first half wherein we see the varied shades of Pushpa – as a powerful syndicate leader, a doting husband, and a vulnerable man who’s still broken because of the humiliation he has faced due to his parentage. Be it him twisting the tides of politics and all of the significant conspiracies against him or tricking Shekawat time and again, there’s never a dull moment in the first half. Watch out for a scene wherein Pushpa, with his unending swag, buys out a helicopter from a dealer because he wishes to have a ride that matches his aura.

However, the film’s major shortcoming is its pace. There is too much inculcation of sub-plots, which becomes exhausting after a point and also does not flesh out properly. A cat-and-mouse chase with Shekawat, his bitter relationship with the step-brother’s family, politics within the syndicate, and the shift in power on the CM’s chair, too many things happen, which tediously adds to the pace. Any of these sub-plots could’ve been either omitted out or could’ve been wrapped up quickly. Plus, the ‘peelings’ gag to describe Pushpa’s romantic moments with Srivalli appears to be borderline cringe. After a point, despite Faasil’s stellar act, there’s no spark or growth in Shekhawat’s character arc as it also falls prey to a monotony. Not to forget, some action sequences appear over the top, barring some which are saved by Allu Arjun’s powerful screen presence.

Pushpa 2 – The Rule Movie Review: Star Performance

Allu Arjun proves why the legacy that he has created with the Pushpa franchise will be irreplaceable for many years to come. The man elevates the hard work, sweat and toil from the OG film and is just a visual spectacle to behold. There’s no guessing that he shines in all the massy dialogues and dance numbers, especially his trademark walking and the ‘Jhukega Nahi’ dialogue. But the highlight of them all is his Ma Kaali-inspired act, which appears in two significant moments in the film. He allows the divinity, madness, devotion, rage, and anger to engulf him completely in these scenes. Arjun also shines in the emotional scenes wherein his character still grapples with a deep sorrow because of his father’s family not accepting him. From a wildfire, he erupts into a massy volcano in this one.

Faahad Faasil is sheer brilliance as the conniving and crooked Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. He especially shines in the scenes wherein he is outsmarted by Pushpa but is still hell-bent on getting his vengeance. Even though his character deserved a better graph in the writing, Faasil’s performance makes up for it. Rashmika Mandanna, as Srivalli has more scope to perform in the sequel. She’s a protective, loving, and a dutiful wife who isn’t afraid to fight the world for her husband’s honor and dignity. The actress especially shines in the scenes wherein she declares her husband as a powerful brand when he is belittled by his step-brother. The other impressive performances included of that of Jagadeesh Pratap Bhandari, Rao Ramesh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj.

Pushpa 2 – The Rule Movie Review: Direction, Music

Pushpa 2 fulfills the expectations of a massy and visual extravaganza when it comes to the direction and the overall execution, especially during the climax. Barring the pace and the irrelevant sub-plots that threaten to do more harm than good, the movie makes way for an entertaining watch. While the background score is a total vibe and acts as a fine catalyst to the plotline, the same cannot be said for Devi Sri Prasad’s music. Barring Shreya Ghoshal’s rendition of ‘Angaron Ka’, none of the songs strike a chord like the soundtracks of the OG film. The weakest tracks are probably ‘Peelings’ and ‘Kissik’ and the bizarre lyrics and choreography make it all the more cringe and unbearable.

Pushpa 2 – The Rule Movie Review: The Last Word

This Sukumar directorial does have some technical flaws, but Allu Arjun is a delight which you simply cannot miss. And (no spoilers) but it definitely ends in a ‘boombastic’ note.

Pushpa 2 – The Rule Trailer

Pushpa 2 – The Rule released on 05th December, 2024.

Share with us your experience of watching Pushpa 2 – The Rule.

