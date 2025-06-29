Sreeleela is riding a career-high tide at present. The Telugu actress became a pan-India superstar when her dance performance in Pushpa 2 went viral. The song, which was a superhit, launched Sreeleela higher on Bollywood’s radar and helped elevate her popularity. Now, it looks like the cost of her rising popularity may be a lot.

From Item Song Sensation To Bollywood Breakthrough

Her item number in Pushpa 2 not only increased her fanbase across the country but also helped Sreeleela step into Hindi cinema. Sreeleela wrapped her first Hindi film with Kartik Aaryan, the romantic drama Aashiqui 3 a month ago. The project has already brought her to the forefront of the Hindi film industry.

According to several reports, Sreeleela has begun to gather several offers from top directors based in Mumbai. The focus of Sreeleela’s growing interest has put her more in terms of Hindi films. Sreeleela also had recently opted out of Akhil Akkineni’s Telugu Film Lenin, with discussions of timing issues.

However, it is known that Sreeleela also preferred to focus on her Bollywood ventures, which were trending, growing, and garnering a lot of attention overall.

Sreeleela’s Big Pay Hike Is Turning Heads

With increasing fame comes increasing demand, and that includes her fee as well. According to Siasat, Sreeleela is said to have charged around 2 crore rupees just for her special number in Pushpa 2. This performance has boosted her value in the industry. Earlier, she used to charge around 3.5 to 4 crore rupees per film, but reports now claim she is allegedly asking for as much as 7 crore rupees for her upcoming projects.

This massive jump in her fee has raised eyebrows in Telugu cinema circles. Some producers are allegedly hesitant to sign her at this price point, primarily since her recent films have not performed well at the box office. However, Bollywood producers seem more willing to take the chance given her screen presence and growing appeal.

#Sreeleela despite back-to-back flops, remains in high demand. She’s reportedly demanding ₹7 Cr per film! Tollywood backing out, but Bollywood producers are game. She’s betting big on #Aashiqui3 with #KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/FRNogkm1lJ — Filmyscoops (@Filmyscoopss) June 28, 2025

Currently, Sreeleela is not only working on Aashiqui 3 but also has ongoing projects like Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Pawan Kalyan and Parasakthi with Sivakarthikeyan. She has also been spotted frequently in Mumbai, which further fuels the talk about her shifting base.

Sreeleela’s journey from Tollywood to a rising star in Bollywood proves that one big moment can truly change everything. Only time will tell if this leap in fame and fee will help her climb higher or come with unexpected challenges.

