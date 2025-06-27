The Vishnu Manchu starrer Telugu devotional film, Kannappa hit the theatres today (June 27). The movie has also been penned by the actor while it has been directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh. However, the movie has been grabbing quite a lot of eyeballs because of some exciting cameos by the industry biggies. So, here’s decoding the significance that these special appearances have in the ambitious film. But a warning, continue scrolling below only if you wish to avoid some major spoilers.

Akshay Kumar As Lord Shiva

Akshay Kumar plays the Almighty, Lord Shiva himself who waits patiently for Thinnada (Vishnu Manchu) to realize his life’s purpose which is to become the biggest devotee of Mahadev. When the time comes for Thinnadu to transform into “Kannappa”, Lord Shiva sends his messenger Rudra to make him realize the strength of the supreme Lord.

He also appears in front of Thinnadu after the latter’s mammoth sacrifice after he becomes a staunch Shiva Bhakt. Lord Shiva gives Thinnadu the name Kannappa and declares him as his most enormous disciple to have ever existed.

Prabhas As Rudra

Prabhas essays the role of Lord Shiva’s Rudra who plays an integral role in the end of the film. He makes Thinnadu realize his life’s purpose which is to transform into Mahadev’s biggest Bhakt, Kannappa. Not only this but he smashes the arrogance of Mahadev Shashtri who considered himself as the biggest disciple of Lord Shiva until now. He furthermore makes Thinnadu’s wife Nemali (Preity Mukhundhan) realize that blind faith towards anything is not favorable. It is through Rudra that Thinnadu truly realizes that he has taken birth to emerge as the biggest devotee of Lord Shiva.

Mohanlal As Kirata

Mohalal essays the role of a Kirata who is actually Lord Shiva in disguise. He challenged the Pandava Prince Arjun, the past life of Thinnadu when the latter had become arrogant of his stature as the most powerful archer in the entire world. However, pleased by Arjun’s strength, Kirata reveals his true form and promises Arjun that in his next birth, he will attain Moksha in the hands of Lord Shiva himself.

Kajal Aggarwal As Devi Parvati

Kajal Aggarwal plays the divine and pious Devi Parvati, the wife and consort of Lord Shiva. She is shown to be curious at the turn of the events in Thinnada’s life and wonders how an atheist like him will become her husband’s biggest devotee. However, she believes in the miracles of her husband and is shown to be his constant companion.

