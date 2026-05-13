The long-awaited tournament finally arrives in Mortal Kombat II, delivering brutal fatalities, emotional rivalries, and plenty of bloody surprises for fans of the video game franchise. Unlike 2021’s Mortal Kombat, the sequel fully embraces the official tournament between Earthrealm and Outworld, while also adding several side battles that raise the stakes even further.

From shocking deaths to emotional showdowns, here’s a breakdown of all 12 major fights in the movie, ranked from best to worst

1. Liu Kang vs. Kung Lao

The emotional centerpiece of the entire movie easily takes the top spot. Kung Lao, revived to fight for Outworld, is forced to battle his closest friend after mortally wounding Lord Raiden. The choreography, visual effects, and emotional storytelling all come together perfectly, making this not only the best fight in the movie but arguably its best overall scene.

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2. Scorpion vs. Bi-Han & Noob Saibot

Although split across several scenes during the finale, this fight contains some of the movie’s coolest action. Scorpion’s rivalry with Bi-Han remains one of the franchise’s strongest storylines, and the return of the iconic “Get over here!” line gives fans exactly what they wanted.

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3. Johnny Cage vs. Baraka

One of the movie’s funniest fights also turns out to be one of its best. Johnny spends most of the battle improvising weapons and dodging Baraka’s deadly arm blades while delivering nonstop jokes. The lighthearted tone gives the sequence a unique energy that separates it from the darker battles.

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4. Kitana vs. Shao Kahn

This emotional confrontation pays off Kitana’s storyline perfectly. Facing the man who conquered her realm and killed her father, Kitana finally stands up to Shao Kahn. The fight’s highlight comes when she slices through his face in one of the movie’s nastiest finishing moves.

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5. Liu Kang & Jax vs. Shao Kahn

This chaotic outside-the-tournament fight features some of the movie’s coolest visuals, including Liu Kang summoning giant fire dragons. Jax gets several strong hits in before Shao Kahn tears off one of his mechanical arms, proving once again that nobody is safe in this film.

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6. King Jerrod vs. Shao Kahn

The movie opens with this tragic battle from a previous tournament involving Edenia. King Jerrod fights bravely, but Shao Kahn’s overwhelming strength quickly turns the tide. The fight successfully establishes Shao Kahn as a terrifying villain from the very beginning.

7. Johnny Cage vs. Kitana

The film surprises viewers by pairing its two main characters early in the tournament. Johnny’s drunken confidence quickly collapses against Kitana’s skill, creating a funny and entertaining fight. The battle relies more on character interaction than gore, which actually helps it stand out.

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8. Sonya Blade vs. Queen Sindel

This first-round tournament fight introduces Sindel’s deadly sonic scream powers. Though the choreography becomes repetitive, the finish is unforgettable. Sonya blasts a massive hole through Sindel’s chest before impaling her head on a spike in classic Mortal Kombat style.

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9. Cole Young vs. Shao Kahn

Fans who disliked Cole Young’s role in the first movie may find satisfaction here. Cole lands what looks like a winning blow on Shao Kahn, only for the villain to heal instantly before crushing Cole’s skull in gruesome fashion. The outcome is predictable, but the fatality delivers one of the movie’s bloodiest moments.

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10. Jax vs. Jade

The choreography is decent, but the fight lacks emotional stakes. Jax eventually defeats Jade after disarming her, but the sequence feels oddly flat because neither character gets much development beforehand. The film also undercuts the tension by revealing that Jade’s staff is still operating with safety restrictions.

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11. Kitana vs. Jade

This training duel is more friendly than deadly, but it still helps establish the bond between Kitana and Jade early in the film. Kitana cleverly uses her hair ribbon after being disarmed, showing her creativity in combat. While not particularly intense, it adds useful character development.

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12. Liu Kang & Sonya Blade vs. Shao Kahn

Despite being part of the finale, this fight lacks tension because Shao Kahn’s magical amulet keeps healing him instantly. Sonya gets knocked out quickly, while Liu Kang’s apparent death feels awkwardly handled. The battle ends up feeling more like a setup for the final confrontation than a memorable showdown itself.

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Mortal Kombat II improves on its predecessor by fully embracing the tournament structure fans wanted from the beginning. While some fights are weighed down by uneven pacing or predictable outcomes, the movie succeeds when it combines emotional storytelling with outrageous violence and fan-service moments.

Between Liu Kang’s tragic showdown with Kung Lao and Johnny Cage’s comedic battles, the sequel delivers several fights that longtime Mortal Kombat fans are unlikely to forget.

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