Mortal Kombat II is one of the most talked-about films at present. With a huge cast, the film, which was introduced back in 2021, is making waves in the Hollywood film industry. Now that we all know that the storyline is already intriguing enough to have people flock to the theaters, here is a list of actors in the latest Kung Fu film that also explores the vast worlds beyond the Earth Realm.

It should be noted that in the latest entry, a huge list of new actors has encouraged many of the die-hard fans of the franchise to go and watch Mortal Kombat 2 several times. With Karl Urban playing Johnny Cage, here are other big actors in the aforementioned film.

Who Plays Whom In Mortal Kombat II? Full Cast & Character Guide

Lewis Tan as Cole Young

The British celebrity and actual martial artist reprises his role of Cole Young in Mortal Kombat 2. In the latest entry, his arc continues, strengthening his powers and bond with his late ancestor, Scorpion.

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Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade

She is another actor from the first entry to impress the audience. Sonya Blade is a determined Special Forces officer known for her tactical intelligence and combat skills. It should be noted that her character is one of the strongest in the Earthrealm.

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Mehcad Brooks as Jax Briggs

The death of Jax had us all devastated at the beginning of Mortal Kombat. However, that only made his comeback much hyped up in the first outing. He is a powerful soldier equipped with mechanical arms. What’s more interesting is that Jax is not only great at showcasing his brute strength but is also a perfect strategic leader.

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Ludi Lin as Liu Kang

Liu Kang is one of Earthrealm’s greatest warriors and a master of fire-based martial arts. Meanwhile, fans are expecting the sequel to explore his importance in the grand Mortal Kombat tournament. Trailers have already shown that he might have to fight his brother, Kung Lao, in the second installment.

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Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden

The God of Thunder, the wisest man in the franchise, is also the one who protects Earthrealm and trains its fighters. The latest entry will showcase his new adventure and how he stands firm between the enemies while also training Johnny Cage.

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Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion

Scorpion is one of the franchise’s most iconic characters. While his rivalry and legacy are not over against Bi-Han, aka Sub-Zero, their story will only continue to shape the darker side of the franchise.

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Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, aka Sub-Zero / Noob Saibot

Bi-Han was the one who started it all. With his cruel actions shaping the world of Scorpion, the villainous character will return in a resurrected form as Noob Saibot. For those unversed, he died in the first movie.

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Chin Han as Shang Tsung

The actor, best known for major roles such as The Dark Knight, is back in the film series playing Shang Tsung. His character is of a manipulative sorcerer who continues plotting against the Earthrealm.

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Josh Lawson as Kano

Kano, the brutal mercenary, will return in Mortal Kombat 2. It should be noted that Kano is one of the most merciless characters in the game, and his troubling thoughts will be portrayed in the new film.

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Max Huang as Kung Lao

While in the first film, Kung Lao was seen being killed, he is back in the latest entry. It is highly possible that he will play Dark Kung Lao as well in Mortal Kombat 2.

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New Characters & Actors Joining Mortal Kombat II

Now, onto the new and grand cast of Mortal Kombat 2: here are the best actors from Hollywood who play some great characters from the long-running game series.

Karl Urban as Johnny Cage

The beloved video game fighter, who was largely missing in the first installment, has finally joined the franchise. Johnny Cage is an arrogant Hollywood action star with exceptional martial arts skills. This new entry will depict his new adventure in the championship.

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Adeline Rudolph as Kitana

Kitana is the regal Edenian warrior known for her deadly fan combat style. Meanwhile, it should be noted that fans have already begun praising her portrayal of the iconic character.

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Tati Gabrielle as Jade

Tati Gabrielle is best known for her time in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. She will be portraying Jade, Kitana’s loyal ally and one of the franchise’s fan-favorite assassins.

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Martyn Ford as Shao Kahn

Shao Kahn is the most ruthless ruler of Outworld. Not only that, but he is Mortal Kombat’s most feared villain as well. Now that he has stepped into the game, it will only raise the stakes for Earthrealm’s fighters.

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Damon Herriman as Quan Chi

Quan Chi is a dangerous sorcerer known for manipulating souls and dark magic. It is highly possible that the inclusion of his character will reshape alliances within the storyline.

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CJ Bloomfield as Baraka

Most appreciated for his stint in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, CJ Bloomfield will portray Baraka, a blade-armed Tarkatan warrior. Baraka is another fan-favorite character from the games. His live-action presence will be the sequel’s most anticipated addition.

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These were the main cast members from the grand list of warriors from separate realms in Mortal Kombat 2. If you have seen the film and were wondering about holding on to the names of actors and characters, this guide might have intrigued you.

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