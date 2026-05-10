Mortal Kombat II delivers exciting action, significant character deaths, and a powerful ending that reshapes the series’ future. The sequel expands the series’ mythology while setting up even bigger battles ahead.

The film starring Karl Urban, Adeline Rudolph, and Martyn Ford, released on May 8, 2026, is battling its way into theaters.

Mortal Kombat II Deaths: Which Major Characters Die?

The film features several shocking deaths that significantly impact Earthrealm’s warriors. Kung Lao is brought back to life by Quan Chi after dying in the 2021 film, but he is killed again when Liu Kang beats him in battle. His sad story continues with another tragic ending.

Cole Young, the main hero from the last movie, also dies in a brutal way. Even with his strong armor powers, Shao Kahn defeats him and crushes his head during their tournament battle. Jax dies while helping his team steal Shinnok’s amulet. He sacrifices himself in a losing fight against Shao Kahn’s powerful strength.

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Mortal Kombat II Winners: Sonya, Scorpion, And Kitana’s Biggest Battles

While many heroes fall, several fan-favorite characters secure major wins. Sonya Blade defeats Sindel in a deadly battle, though Sindel’s resurrection hints she may not be gone forever.

Scorpion once again defeats Bi-Han, now transformed into Noob Saibot, by slicing him apart in a brutal Netherrealm showdown. Kitana ultimately becomes the key to stopping Shao Kahn. After Johnny Cage and Kano destroy Shinnok’s amulet, weakening the villain, Kitana kills him and frees Edenia from his control.

Is Liu Kang Really Dead In Mortal Kombat II? Ending Twist Explained

Liu Kang’s final confrontation with Shao Kahn leaves one of the movie’s biggest unanswered questions. Although Shao Kahn severely wounds him, Liu Kang does not appear to die in a traditional way. Instead, he vanishes in flames after promising to save Kung Lao. This mysterious ending strongly suggests his story is far from over.

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How Mortal Kombat II’s Ending Sets Up Mortal Kombat III

The conclusion clearly positions the franchise for another sequel. Quan Chi is still alive, but he has been captured. What happens to Shang Tsung is still unknown. Shinnok may also appear, bringing an even bigger danger. Since bringing fighters back to life is an important part of the story, many characters who died could return.

By defeating Shao Kahn, Mortal Kombat II ends one big part of the story, but many questions are still left unanswered, which sets up excitement for Mortal Kombat III.

Mortal Kombat II Trailer

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