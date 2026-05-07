Karl Urban starrer Mortal Kombat II is finally hitting the big screens tomorrow after generating a massive online buzz and record-breaking trailer views. The R-rated action sequel is expected to deliver a strong opening weekend at the box office, especially with its exclusive big screen release strategy and Urban’s addition as fan-favorite Johnny Cage. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is the sequel to 2021’s Mortal Kombat, which was released in April 2021 during the pandemic when Warner Bros was simultaneously releasing films in theaters and on HBO Max. Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman (in a different role), Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano, Joe Taslim, and Hiroyuki Sanada returned from the previous movie. The sequel received 75% on Rotten Tomatoes, higher than the 55% rating of the 2021 release.

How much is Mortal Kombat II expected to earn at the box office?

According to Deadline‘s latest report, Mortal Kombat II is expected to deliver strong box-office results in North America and worldwide. Early estimates pegged the film at around $50 million domestically, but newer estimates suggest the Karl Urban starrer could open closer to $40 million. But Warner Bros is reportedly keeping their expectations low at around $35 million, even though some industry trackers are still predicting numbers near $49 million.

The projections suggest Mortal Kombat II will earn around $65 million in its opening weekend, including about $30 million from overseas markets. However, the worldwide opening could rise to $80 million if the domestic weekend is stronger. It is releasing in 78 international markets and around 40,000 screens worldwide.

More about Mortal Kombat II

The sequel is getting an exclusive theatrical release, similar to Dune 2 and Godzilla x Kong, which is expected to help boost its box office collections. The movie was originally scheduled to release on October 24, but Warner Bros shifted it to its current date after seeing strong commercial potential similar to Final Destination: Bloodlines.

Directed by Simon McQuoid, the film follows the fighters as they prepare for a brutal battle against Shao Kahn, whose growing power threatens the survival of Earthrealm. Mortal Kombat II‘s preview screenings are being held today, and it will be released in around 3,400 theaters across North America, including IMAX, Dolby Cinema, PLF screens, motion-seat theaters, dine-ins, and drive-ins on May 8.

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