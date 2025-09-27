Warner Bros. has become the first studio to surpass the $4 billion mark at the global box office in 2025, per Deadline. This milestone comes after the studio released 11 theatrical movies this year, including seven original titles, the most recent being Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another.

The studio last reached a similar $4 billion milestone in 2019, when it had a total of 20 film releases. WB’s earnings this year are $1.7 billion domestically and $2.2 billion internationally. One Battle After Another, released on September 26, 2025, is expected to earn $45 million over the opening weekend, boosting these numbers further. It has already pulled in $3.1 million during Thursday previews.

Warner Bros. Becomes First Studio To Have Seven Consecutive Films Open Above $40 Million

According to Variety, Warner Bros. has shown remarkable consistency this year, becoming the first studio to open seven consecutive films above $40 million at the domestic box office, including A Minecraft Movie ($162M), Sinners ($48M), Final Destination Bloodlines ($51.6M), F1: The Movie ($57M), Superman ($125M), Weapons ($43.5M), and The Conjuring: Last Rites ($83M). Nine movies debuted at No. 1, giving the studio 15 weekends at the top in the US and worldwide, as reported by Deadline.

The success comes from a mix of established franchises and new original work. Superman grossed over $600 million globally, launching James Gunn’s DC Universe. Original features like Ryan Coogler’s Sinners and Joseph Kosinski’s F1, along with A Minecraft Movie, have made a major impact at the box office.

Warner Bros.’ New Line Label & Horror Films Break Records

The studio’s New Line label also performed strongly, achieving five consecutive weekends at No. 1 and generating over $1 billion from horror films alone. Weapons, directed by Zach Cregger, earned $264 million worldwide on a $38 million budget, standing out among larger productions. The Conjuring: Last Rites ($404 million) became the franchise’s highest-grossing installment despite mixed reviews.

Warner Bros. also hit unique box office milestones, including having two films gross over $40 million on the same weekend for the first time since 2009 with Sinners and Minecraft Movie. It led the worldwide box office in April ($1 billion), July ($898 million), and August ($438 million), and currently commands 36% of September’s domestic gross.

With a mix of strong franchises and original content, Warner Bros. is clearly dominating the 2025 box office landscape, even as Disney prepares for major releases later this year.

Top Theatrical Releases By Warner Bros This Year

Take a look at Warner Bros. highest-grossing releases this year, with numbers retrieved via Box Office Mojo. The numbers in this are subject to change since some titles are still running in theatres:

A Minecraft Movie – $957.8 million F1: The Movie – $626.1 million Superman – $615.6 million* The Conjuring: Last Rites – $404 million* Sinners – $366.6 million Final Destination: Bloodlines – $313.9 million Weapons – $264 million* Mickey 17 – $133.3 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

