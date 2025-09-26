Weapons has performed impressively at the global box office while earning widespread praise from both critics and audiences. After recently surpassing several popular titles, including The Fifth Element (1997), Jumanji (1995), and Parasite (2019), Weapons is now closing in on the lifetime earnings of Sydney Pollack’s 1993 legal thriller The Firm, starring Tom Cruise in the lead role. Let’s see how much the horror film still needs to earn to surpass it at the global box office.

Zach Cregger’s horror sensation Weapons has so far grossed $263.9 million worldwide, with $150.1 million from North America and $113.8 million from international markets. If the film had earned an equal amount from international territories, it would have surpassed the $300 million milestone and become 2025’s third-highest grosser, surpassing Final Destination: Bloodlines’ $313 million global haul.

Weapons vs. The Firm – Box Office Comparison

Here’s the current box office breakdown of the two films, according to Box Office Mojo.

Weapons – Box Office Summary

North America: $150.1 million

International: $113.8 million

Worldwide: $263.9 million

The Firm – Box Office Summary

North America: $158.3 million

International: $111.9 million

Worldwide: $270.2 million

As the numbers show, Barbarian director Zach Cregger’s latest horror hit Weapons currently trails Tom Cruise’s The Firm by roughly $6.3 million globally. However, surpassing this milestone seems unlikely with the film in the later stages of its theatrical run and already available on digital platforms. The final verdict will be clear soon.

Weapons Likely To Outgross The 2nd MCU Movie

With a current global haul of $263.9 million, Weapons is just under $1 million shy of overtaking the second Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film. We’re talking about the Edward Norton-led 2008 superhero film The Incredible Hulk, which earned $264.7 million worldwide. With a small boost, Weapons still has a chance to surpass this milestone before its theatrical run concludes.

More About Weapons

The mystery horror film is set in a quiet American town where an unthinkable event shocks everyone. All but one child from Justine Gandy’s class mysteriously vanished one night, and they never returned. As panic and fear spread, Justine and the rest of the residents must uncover the truth behind the terrifying mass disappearance. Is it a sinister force, a human threat, or something even more unsettling?

Weapons – Official Trailer

