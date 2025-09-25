The earnings of The Fantastic Four: First Steps have slowed down for weeks, and that drop is now clearly reflecting in its weekend numbers. The film, one of Marvel’s most anticipated releases of the year and the third under its banner in 2025, has managed to gross a little above $500 million worldwide. However, the figures fall short of what audiences and critics once expected from Marvel films, especially at a time when these movies almost regularly touched the $1 billion mark.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Box Office — Domestic Collection Crosses $270M

In North America, the total collection of the MCU film currently stands at $273.6 million. The global run has almost wrapped up as the movie has been pulled from most theatres outside the region. It still plays in around 650 theatres in North America, signaling that the film is nearing the end of its big screen journey. That was evident from last weekend when the movie earned only about $618K, dropping 54% compared to the previous weekend, per Box Office Mojo.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Weekend Earnings Drop Below $1 Million For The First Time

The movie failed to cross the $1 million mark in a weekend for the first time since its release. Friday, September 19, 2025, brought in close to $151K, Saturday, September 20, reached around $295K, and Sunday, September 21, managed $171K, leaving the total just over $600K for the weekend.

On Monday, September 22, the film sank to its lowest single-day domestic earnings with only $45K, which averaged to about $70 per theatre. Tuesday, September 23, saw a minor improvement, bringing in around $80K, but that has done little to change the downward trend.

Even with these disappointing numbers, there is some relief for the creators. The film crossed its $500 million budget-even mark and stands as the most profitable Marvel superhero release this year despite its weaker box office presence. That said, its future earnings appear limited. With the current pace, the film is unlikely to reach beyond $525 million in its first theatrical run.

The journey of Marvel‘s first family on the big screen has therefore turned into a modest financial success, highlighting how far the franchise has moved from the billion-dollar streak it once enjoyed.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Box Office Summary

Domestic – $273.6 million

International – $247 million

Worldwide – $520.7 million

