The Conjuring: Last Rites and Weapons are the two biggest horror films that have dominated theatres this year, both still playing in the US and across several countries. Weapons is gradually moving towards the end of its run, but The Conjuring: Last Rites continues to hold the title of the most-watched English movie in the US. Even after crossing the $400 million mark worldwide, much higher than the lifetime earnings of Weapons so far, the pattern of collections in the later stages suggests that Weapons might finish stronger.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Started With Record-Breaking Opening Weekend

The Conjuring: Last Rites began with an explosive start, recording the largest weekend opening ever for a horror film in the US with $84 million. The Conjuring brand name and global fan base helped it achieve that number within three days. Yet after that, the momentum slowed down. In its second weekend, the film fell sharply by 69.5% and earned $25.6 million, per Box Office Mojo.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Summary

North America – $152.8m

International – $249.5m

Worldwide- $402.3m

Weapons Gained Ground After A Modest Opening

By comparison, Weapons had opened to a far smaller $43.5 million in its first weekend, but in its second weekend, it made $24.4 million. The difference becomes clear here. The first weekend gave The Conjuring: Last Rites a strong lead, almost 93% higher than Weapons. But when the second weekend came, the edge narrowed drastically, as The Conjuring only stayed ahead by 4.7%.

Weapons Box Office Summary

North America – $150m

International – $113.8m

Worldwide- $263.8m

Third Weekend Box Office: Weapons Overtakes The Conjuring

The trend became more visible in the third weekend. Weapons collected $15.4 million while The Conjuring: Last Rites earned only $12.2 million. This marked a reversal, as Weapons pulled ahead by over 26%. The signs from this comparison suggest that in the later part of its run, The Conjuring: Last Rites will bring in lower numbers than Weapons. Another indicator of this is in their daily box office performance. Weapons managed to cross the $1 million daily mark up until its 26th day, while The Conjuring: Last Rites could only maintain that streak up to its 17th day.

Franchise Popularity vs Long-Term Audience Support

The story that emerges is clear. The Conjuring: Last Rites gained its strength from its franchise name and the anticipation around it, leading to huge early earnings. Zach Cregger’s Weapons, however, carried on with a steadier pace, driven by its direction and storyline that connected more consistently with the audience. This has given Weapons a longer shelf life in theatres.

Both titles are already placed among the top five highest-grossing films of the year, with their own records attached to them. The Conjuring: Last Rites has become the highest-grossing entry in its franchise’s history, while Weapons has managed to generate an impressive profit given its modest budget. In the end, one film raced to the top quickly, while the other held its ground firmly as the weeks progressed.

