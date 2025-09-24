The Fantastic Four: First Steps, starring Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby, is among the top 100 superhero movies worldwide and very close to entering the top 50. However, the latest MCU flick needs to beat a few superhero flicks to achieve the 50th rank, and to do that, it needs $60 million+ worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned so far at the worldwide box office?

The Fantastic Four movie now earns peanuts domestically and overseas at the cinemas. It will not touch any more domestic milestones regarding box office collection. The domestic total of the MCU movie is $273.56 million.

Internationally, it has also lost momentum, and with all the new and trending releases, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is getting ready to say goodbye to the cinemas. Pedro Pascal’s film’s overseas total is $247.06 million. Therefore, the worldwide total is $520.6 million. First Steps was projected to end its global run with $520 million, but it is still bringing in some money.

Needs $60 million+ to crack the all-time top 50 superhero grossers worldwide

According to The Numbers, The Fantastic Four film is the #52 highest-grossing superhero movie ever at the worldwide box office. To crack the top 50, it will have to surpass the global hauls of X-Men: Apocalypse and Iron Man. For the record, X-Men: Apocalypse collected $543.9 million in its run. Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr‘s Iron Man, the first MCU movie ever, collected $585.79 million worldwide.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will not even cross the $543.9 million global haul of X-Men: Apocalypse, so beating Iron Man’s $585.79 million is impossible. Therefore, First Steps will have to be satisfied with being the 52nd highest-grossing superhero film ever worldwide.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released on July 25.

Box Office Summary

North America – $273.6 million

International – $247.0 million

Worldwide – $520.6 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: F1 Worldwide Box Office: How Much Brad Pitt’s Racing Drama Needs To Beat Dune Star’s 82%-Rated Musical Fantasy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News