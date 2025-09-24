Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, almost a month after its release, lost the top rank at the Korean box office. It is edging closer to beating the collection of Brad Pitt starrer F1: The Movie. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Both the anime movie and the sports drama became sensations worldwide. Pitt’s film is in the last stage of its theatrical run, while the Demon Slayer movie rolled out worldwide a few days back and is thus enjoying the love now. It is at the top in almost every region globally.

How much has the Demon Slayer movie earned so far at the Korean box office?

The latest Demon Slayer movie had been at #1 since its release, but has now lost that spot to Yeon Sang Ho’s The Ugly at the Korean box office. Based on the tracking service KOBIS’ latest data on Variety, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has collected $37.4 million in Korea so far and is still counting. It collected $1.7 million at the Korean box office this weekend. It is at #2 over this weekend.

Edges closer to outgrossing F1 in Korea

F1 is still earning decent numbers at the Korean box office and is also in the top 5 of the box office rankings there. It dropped to #5 this weekend and collected $204K, pushing its total to $38.9 million at the Korean box office. Therefore, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has almost caught up to F1’s total in Korea. The Japanese anime movie could also outgross it soon. This will only establish the anime movie’s stronghold in Korea, similar to other parts of the world.

More about Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

Infinity Castle is now the highest-grossing anime movie of all time and the biggest anime movie in the United States. It is already one of the 10 highest-grossing films of 2025. It will surpass the global haul of Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning and hit the $600 million milestone. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle was released on September 12 in the United States.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Box Office: Jurassic World Rebirth Emerges As Scarlett Johansson’s Highest-Grossing Film Post-COVID With Its $865M+ Global Total

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News