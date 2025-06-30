F1 is making some big waves, after it was released a few days back on June 27, 2025. Be it controversies for erasing Simone Ashley’s whole part from the film or the inclusion of actual F1 stars in the movie. The film starring Brad Pitt also had a happy, victorious ending for the main character, Sonny Hayes.

Brad Pitt‘s character won the World Drivers’ Championship even though Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris, had a strong chance to win it instead of Sonny. This ending has been widely debated, and questions are being raised about whether this was the only ending originally planned.

Alert: Spoilers for F1: The Movie

F1: Is There An Alternate Ending To Brad Pitt Starrer Film?

During a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Joseph Kosinski, writer and director of F1, revealed that an alternative ending was considered. He shared that the other ensign saw Joshua winning the title instead of Sonny. “We discussed the ending a lot,” the executive said.

“There’s certainly a version where that happens,” he added and continued, “But ultimately, where we landed was the culmination of Sonny’s story.” He added that Joshua is still at the beginning of his career and will get many opportunities to win the title, but that wasn’t actually the case for Sonny.

“Sonny has achieved what he needs to achieve, but Joshua is just at the start of an incredible career,” Joseph explained the choice to go with this ending. He also opened up about Sonny going to Baja, Mexico, and what it means for the role’s future and if he will eventually die behind the wheel.

The director felt, “I’m sure for him that’s a way to go. But I don’t think that’s in the plan anytime soon. For him, it’s just, what’s the next challenge?” The character is considering what new mountain to climb, and Baja is something completely different from Formula One and a really fun adventure to be on.

F1: Will There Be A Sequel To The Film?

That raises another question fans have been wanting to know. Is there a chance for a sequel to F1 showing Sonny’s journey in Baja? Joseph admitted he has ideas for the characters’ future, “but that’s up to the audience to decide if they want to see it,” referring to the demand.

“I loved working with this group of people. I loved creating our own Formula One team. I’d love to see what’s up next for APXGP and Sonny Hayes,” he wrapped up, giving some hope to the fans. Now it depends on the money the film rakes in at the box office and if it turns out as a profitable venture.

