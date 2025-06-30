British detective dramas have amazed audiences for quite a long time now. BBC’s Sherlock was an explosive offering that kept the audience engaged throughout its run and even afterwards. Sherlock Holmes has been and continues to be one of the most loved sleuths of the 20th century. There was a recent spinoff on the Sherlock Holmes story with the drama Sherlock & Daughter starring David Thewlis and Blu Hunt in the lead. If you are still missing a good old sleuth drama, then PBS has a new offering for you.

Titled Maigret, this PBS detective drama is an adaptation of the Jules Maigret novels by Georges Simenon. This novel series is touted to be the second best selling sleuth story after Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s creations. PBS’ Maigret is a modern-day adaptation of the novel, set in the present day, unlike its predecessors.

What is the plot of PBS’ Maigret?

Maigret follows Jules Maigret, a young detective in the Paris Police Judiciaire, who heads La Crim, the serious crime unit. Benjamin Wainwright plays the lead, whereas Stefanie Martini plays his wife, Louise Maigret. The preview teaser gives a glimpse into Maigret’s world as he navigates and cracks difficult cases in modern-day Paris. The supporting cast of Maigret includes Blake Harrison, Reda Elazouar, Kerrie Hayes, Shaniqua Okwok, and Rob Kazinsky as Maigret’s loyal team of detectives, with Nathalie Armin playing the role of Prosecutor Mathilde Kernavel.

In the novels, and also their earlier adaptations, Maigret is a man of tall and muscular build, wearing a black overcoat, a bowler hat or a fedora, and smoking a tobacco pipe on occasion. However, in this latest adaptation of the series, he is seen in modern clothing, suitable for the modern-day metropolitan attire. In the past, the character Jules Maigret has been played by known British actors Sir Michael Gambon and Rowan Atkinson, among others. The story has also seen a Japanese adaptation in the late 1970s.

PBS’ latest detective drama reboot, Maigret, will feature six episodes, which will be released starting from Sunday, October 5, 2025.

