The last few months on The Young and the Restless were building up to one thing: the reveal of who Aristotle Dumas is. And last week, it finally happened. It was unveiled that Cane Ashby has been using the title to lay low and create an empire which made him a billionaire in under six years.

Daniel Goddard used to play the role till 2019, but the character’s resurgence has brought Billy Flynn as the recast. Now that the truth is out, it’s time for some major business drama and corporate dealings. Here’s what Josh Griffith, the head writer of the soap operas, revealed.

The Young & The Restless: What Are Cane Ashby’s Plans After Aristotle Dumas Reveal?

During a conversation with Soaps, the writer who is also an executive producer on the daytime drama, shared what Cane’s plans could be. “He has a huge game plan. The question that everyone will be asking is, is this to win something back, or is this pure revenge? Always,” Josh mused.

The reveal came after key players of Genoa City were invited to France to finally meet Dumas. Cane’s entry will affect more than just one character. He will have a business rivalry with Victor Newman. Cane will continue working with Amanda Sinclair, currently his adept legal representative.

“All of our major players will find themselves caught in his web for most of the summer,” the head writer shared. But most importantly, Lily Winters will be involved in this storyline. After all, she is the love of Cane’s life and his former wife. The two also share two children together who are grown now.

Then there’s Billy, who might want to ally with Cane to get his hands on what he wants. As for Phyllis, she wants to convince Cane to invest in her company and help her start afresh. Nikki is worried that Cane might have his eye on Chancellor, the company she currently runs thanks to Victor.

“He meets a very worthy adversary,” Josh says about what to expect from the Cane versus Victor rivalry, which has been brewing for a while and may lead to some serious drama. But the head writer pointed out, “I don’t think Victor ever will lose. He will always win,” referring to the Newman patriarch.

“He may face challenges, he may seem to stumble, but the great thing about Victor is that he always then reveals that he’s been five steps ahead the whole time,” Josh concluded about what is set to happen in the future. With Lily kissing Damian to keep Cane away, it might get heated there too.

Is a love triangle about to happen? Or will the tension lead to some major issues that will see Cane and Damian go head to head for Lily’s love?

