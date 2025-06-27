The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Billy and Sally conspiring against Cane. On the other hand, Audra pushes Kyle’s buttons on par with her plot to separate him from Claire and fulfill Victor’s deal. And lastly, Holden came to Claire’s rescue when she needed someone.

The drama is about to escalate with breakups, health issues, and some major business moves on the horizon. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 27, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama based around Genoa City residents.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: June 27, 2025

The last episode of the week features Nick questioning Cane’s intentions. After the reveal of Dumas being Cane Ashby, everyone is trying to run their minds and figure out what his plans could be. Nick isn’t far behind either as he questions Cane’s intentions. The return after six long years is suspicious.

Everyone wants to know why he chose to come back now. What he wants is definitely the most wanted answer amongst the guests gathered. Is Nick going to discuss his doubts with someone? Maybe his father Victor or his mother Nikki? Will it lead to anything substantial, or will it go nowhere?

Up next, Sharon and Phyllis receive a painful reminder of their past trauma. The two were once sworn rivals, but after Martin kidnapped them and placed them in a room together, things changed. Their captivity brought forward a connection they forged to work together and get back home to their family.

The memories of that incident, the desperation, and the helplessness after being locked are not so easy to forget. When those memories resurface, will the two be able to help each other snap out of it? Are they going to get trapped again? Is that why their respective trauma will take root again?

And lastly, Lily makes a bold move with Damian. Cane’s return may surprise everyone, but it was a shock for Lily. After all, her ex-husband and the father of their children came back in front of her after six years. He was also the one who was playing games behind the Aristotle Dumas identity.

Cane caught her off guard with his re-entry and more so with his intentions. He still has feelings for her and wants to get their path back together. Lily is not so inclined for that and wants nothing to do with him. Is that why she is set to make a bold move? Is she going to kiss Damian for this reason? Keep watching The Young and the Restless to know more!

