The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Amanda running interference for Phyllis as she tried to pitch her plan to Cane. On the other hand, Adam and Chelsea did some digging. Lastly, Lily leaned on Damian amidst the confusing time she was going through after Cane’s reveal.

The drama is heating up and is about to spill over when the power players make their respective moves. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 26, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around the residents of Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: June 26, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Billy and Sally conspiring against Cane. Now that the reveal is done and dusted, it’s time for everyone to brainstorm and find a way to plot a way to success. Billy and Sally are doing just that, but will their team-up lead to something major and effective against Cane?

While the others continue to accept the reality of Cane being Dumas, Sally and Billy are on their way to plan against him. Will their conspiracy work? Or are they inviting even more trouble for themselves? On the other hand, Audra pushes Kyle’s buttons. She is making the most of her time in France.

Audra is ensuring that her deal with Victor is completed by the time she leaves the country and gets back home. The Newman patriarch agreed to fund her company, Vibrante, if she managed to separate Kyle from Claire. And that’s exactly what Audra has been doing ever since, fulfilling her end.

She is taking advantage of the opportunity to spend lots of time with Kyle, and amid the flirting and fun, things are getting heated. She first sprayed some perfume on herself that Kyle couldn’t help but sniff, and now she is asking him to apply sunscreen to her body. What will be his response now?

Is he going to fall into this trap and never recover? Lastly, Holden comes to Claire’s rescue. Kyle is more than busy with Audra in France, but Claire isn’t alone back home either. Holden is there to keep her company. The two are clinking glasses, enjoying drinks, and that too well into the night at the bar.

Is this the end of Kyle and Claire’s romance? Or will they be able to find a way to fix this mess caused by Audra (and Holden), all thanks to Victor? Stay tuned to The Young & The Restless to unfold what’s coming next!

