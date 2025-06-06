The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor plotting Kyle’s downfall despite his attempts to win him over for Claire’s sake. On the other hand, Victoria received troubling news about Cole and his health. And lastly, Lily made a promise to Nate amid the whole Dumas situation.

Family tiffs and worries, business moves and exciting trips are on the way for avid soap opera watchers. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 6, 205 episode of the Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running daytime drama show based in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: June 6, 2025

The last episode of this week features Billy struggling to keep the peace between Phyllis and Sally. The two have never gotten along, that much has been clear. But things have gotten worse ever since Billy fired Phyllis and offered the position to Sally. Phyllis already did not like Sally.

She did not like that Billy and Sally were dating, but after she got fired, the anger became too strong and too tame. Billy is now facing a hard time trying to balance the issues between the two women. Both of them are strong-minded and opinionated and never back down from any challenge.

How will he navigate this feud, especially when Abbott Communications is on the line? On the other hand, Mariah is troubled by her past. Ever since she returned from her work trip, she has been keeping secrets and is beyond guilty. Her marriage to Tessa has also been affected by this.

While the truth is still under wraps, she told her mother, Sharon, that she is worried Tessa will never forgive her if she ever finds out. She is desperate to keep the secret hidden, no matter what. The guilt is taking a lot out of her, and to top it off, Mariah still has plenty of her past traumas to heal from.

What is the truth, and are her past troubles going to affect her in a dangerous manner? Lastly, Victoria opens up to Nikki. Recently, she has been worried about Cole and his dwindling health. His cough keeps getting worse, and he even collapsed at Nikki’s birthday celebration. Victoria is scared for him.

Is this why she is confiding in her mother Nikki about this? Or is this chat about more than just Cole and his health? Does Victoria have something more on her mind that she truly needs help with? Something she needs to unburden herself about? Stay tuned to know more details about the same.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: Luna Attempts To Work Her Magic On Bill But Is Hit With A Curveball

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News