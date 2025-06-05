The storylines on General Hospital are chaotic and messy at the moment. The parentage reveal involving Gio, Brook Lynn, and Dante is also quite emotional and vulnerable. Now that the truth is out, there have been many emotional heart-to-hearts and connotations regarding the whole truth.

Giovanni Mazza, who plays Gio, has been appreciated and well applauded by fans for his performance as the shocked and broken boy who discovers his whole life was a lie. Here’s what the actor shared about the portrayal, the filming of those crucial and impactful scenes, and more.

General Hospital: Giovanni Mazza On Gio’s Pain & Feeling Of Betrayal After Parentage Reveal

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, the soap star shed light on the moment those crucial Nurses Ball scenes were filmed. He stated, “I’ve never experienced something like this before,” and added, “I used the mix of my imagination and my own personal life,” connecting to the vulnerability.

“Of the rug being pulled out from under me, and I built up all the momentum and then I just let it go, and whatever happened happened,” Giovanni felt. He added that the whole Nurses Ball was very special, with everyone from the cast to the crew putting endless effort into everything behind the scenes.

“I thought the performances were astonishing and a lot of the scenes were really powerful,” he appreciated his co-stars. Giovanni divulged, “I forced myself to explore the deepest parts of myself for this moment, and I think it paid off.” He revealed they filmed more than one take of the stage scene.

For the unversed, moments after discovering the shocking truth, Gio goes on stage for his performance and drops the bombshell in front of everyone present. He then smashes his violin and walks off stage. He explained, “I think I expressed so much that I felt very satisfied. It was a release to the fullest extent. I felt very good about it.” A lot of people got emotional on set.

The actor expressed, “I feel like everyone on the General Hospital team has been collectively pouring their entire heart and soul into this,” and since the scenes came out well, everyone is happy about it. Giovanni concluded, “I’m proud of everyone coming together in this collective way to create this art that everyone can enjoy. I’m proud to be part of something like that.”

In the aftermath, Gio is furious and refuses to listen to the explanations shared by Brook Lynn, Dante, Lois, or Gloria. Stay tuned to the soap opera for more!

