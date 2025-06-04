The previous episode of General Hospital saw Michael and Willow’s divorce hearing begin. Meanwhile, Sonny opened up to Jason while Trina defended her best friend, Josslyn. Ric strongly-armed Alexis regarding the Kristina blackmail situation, while Jordan learned more about Dalton.

The drama has been top-notch these last few days, and viewers have been feasting on the popcorn-worthy soap opera material. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 4, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the long-running daytime drama based in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: June 4, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Brook Lynn and Lulu coming face to face. With the parentage truth out now and simmering in the aftermath, it is time for some big confrontations. Brook Lynn first questioned her mother, Lois, and grandmother Gloria for their lies and betrayal. Now, it’s time for Lulu.

Brook Lynn cannot believe she went so low that she exposed the truth in such a manner. It’s about to get messy with the former calling Lulu out for going too far. After all, Lulu was actively snooping into something that was not her business, and it was because of her that Gio found it in such a way.

Earlier, even Dante called her out for her desperation and jealousy. Now it’s time for Brook Lynn and Lulu’s face-off. How fiery will things get when tempers fly and accusations are thrown around? Meanwhile, Lucky surprises Elizabeth. What is this about? Especially after she found out the truth.

Elsewhere, Michael takes the stand. Things are accelerating in court now. The divorce hearing is in full swing, and it is time for Michael to take the stand. When Ric brings up that Sasha is pregnant with Michael’s baby, how will things escalate? On the other hand, Anna puts pressure on Brennan.

What could this be about? What has she found out about the WSB chief that has put her in such a position? Then there’s Laura and Sonny, who discuss family matters. Will their heart-to-heart consist of the whole Gio, Dante, and Brook Lynn drama? And the ongoing aftermath of it all?

Will Laura have some advice for Sonny, who just found out that he is Gio’s grandfather? And lastly, Gio is still reeling from the truth. His anger may not be as furious anymore, but he is still cold and detached from the family he never knew he had. Will Brook Lynn be able to convince him? Stay tuned.

