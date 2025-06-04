Season after season, some shows continue to deliver absolute thrill and entertainment to the fans. Criminal Minds is one such series. The crime drama has been a fan favorite for eighteen long seasons. As expected, the viewers get emotionally attached to the cast and the characters with time.

This is why each season, they want to know if any of the characters are exiting or if a cast member has been replaced. With season 19 officially filming now, here’s which cast members have been confirmed to return for the next edition while which might not be back for the upcoming edition.

Criminal Minds Season 19: Which Cast Members Are Returning For Next Edition?

The official Instagram account of the hit police procedural drama posted a photo to confirm that production on season 19 has begun. Per the caption, “The BAU is back on the case! A new season of Criminal Minds: Evolution has officially started filming,” referring to the Behavioral Analysis Unit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Criminal Minds: Evolution (@criminalminds)

The image featured some of the cast members posing with the Criminal Minds season 19 clapperboard. While fans were delighted to get official confirmation about the return of some of the cast members, one key actor was not present in the image, raising quite a few doubts in their minds.

Joe Mantegna is set to return in the role of David Rossi. Then there’s Aisha Tyler, who is back to play Tara Lewis. Kirsten Vangsness, who portrays the role of Penelope Garcia, is also visible in the behind-the-scenes picture, thus officially confirming her return for season 19 of Criminal Minds.

Adam Rodriguez essays Luke Alevez and will be back for even more in the upcoming edition. A.J. Cook will be back to portray Jennifer “JJ” Jareau. She told TV Insider last month that a lot of the character’s grief will be seen and explored throughout the upcoming season and even beyond that.

The actress stated, “This never goes away. This now has shaped her into this new single mother, and it will continue shaping her as she now learns to work through life this way. So I’m excited to see what that looks like for her.” To add to the list, Paget Brewster is returning as Emily Prentiss.

Ryan-James Hatanaka essays the role of Tyler Green and will also be back for season 19. Zach Gilford, who plays Elias Voit, is missing from the photo. The actor and the rest of the cast have previously acknowledged that the role cannot continue to stay on the show, though a spinoff is not impossible.

Matthew Gray Gubler essays Spencer Reid, and he made a cameo in the 18th season, but there is no confirmation about whether he will be a part of season 19. He isn’t part of the cast photo but it is possible he might film a few scenes later. A confirmation has not been made about the actor yet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Criminal Minds: Evolution (@criminalminds)

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: This Emmy-Winning Anti–James Bond Spy Thriller Is 98% Rated—But Still A Hidden Gem You Need To Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News