Not all spy thrillers are about high-tech gadgets, exotic locations, a damsel in distress, and globe-trotting suave agents like James Bond. One such lesser-known series quietly premiered a few years back, received highly positive reviews from critics and viewers, and went on to win a Primetime Emmy Award, but it’s still a hidden gem. Can you guess which show we are talking about? That show is Slow Horses, a refreshingly unconventional take on the world of espionage. And here is why it deserves the top spot on your OTT watchlist.

Slow Horses – Plot & Cast

Created by British stand-up comedian and screenwriter Will Smith (not to be confused with the American actor), the series is based on British mystery-thriller author Mick Herron’s acclaimed Slough House novel series. The show’s underlying premise revolves around a misfit team of disgraced MI5 agents who have been exiled to Slough House, a low-priority division of British Intelligence. These agents, aka Slow Horses, who were demoted due to a botched-up assignment, are led by the bitter, blunt, highly experienced agent Jackson Lamb (brilliantly played by Gary Oldman).

Despite their mundane and boring routines, these forgotten agents somehow find themselves investigating high-profile cases and must protect their nation from evil forces. The series also features Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, Sophie Okonedo, Jonathan Pryce, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, and Christopher Chung in interesting roles.

Slow Horses – Critical Response & Audience Feedback

The show has four seasons, with six episodes each season. Overall, the series holds a brilliant critics’ score of 98% on RottenTomatoes. On Metacritic, Slow Horses has received a score of 82/100, which indicates ‘Universal Acclaim’. Moreover, it has a user rating of 8.3/10 on IMDb. The series has already been renewed for fifth and sixth seasons (no surprises there).

Where To Watch Slow Horses?

All four seasons of the series are streaming on the Apple TV+ platform.

Slow Horses Season 1 Trailer

Watch the official Season 1 trailer of Slow Horses to get a glimpse into its intriguing plot, quirky characters, and gritty and grounded anti-James Bond espionage setting.

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: This Skin-Prickling Horror Hit On Netflix Is A Must-Add To Your Watchlist—Viewers Call It “More Of An Experience”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News