Prime Video recently added one of the year’s most unexpected hits to its lineup. Good Boy, a 2025 horror film that earned a rare perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, is now available to stream on the popular platform.

Good Boy Plot: A Horror Movie Told Through a Dog’s Eyes

The film, directed by Ben Leonberg, unfolds entirely from the perspective of a dog named Indy, who moves with his owner into a house that’s far from ordinary.

However, things get unsettling quickly. Indy begins to sense and see things his human can’t. The story explores every eerie moment through the dog’s eyes, from silent stares into corners, tense growls, and stubborn refusals to go into certain rooms. There are no talking animals or cartoonish moments here, only real tension and fear filtered through the instincts of a pet who sees what others don’t.

Why Good Boy Is Gaining Attention from Critics

The film currently holds a 100 rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising the movie not only for its originality, but also for how effectively it builds horror using a unique angle.

Reviewers have highlighted the strong direction and emotional weight behind Indy’s silent performance. Frank Scheck of The Hollywood Reporter heaped praise, “What comes across most strongly, and gives the film its emotional power, is Indy’s unfailing loyalty to his beloved owner and his willingness do practically anything to protect him.”

Nate Richard of Collider said, “Leonberg shows so much promise, ultimately delivering a horror movie that not only has the scares but also a massive heart.”

Rafael Motamayor of IndieWire wrote, “What could have easily been a cheap gimmick instead provides the foundation for one of the best horror films so far this year.”

Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting said, “Leonberg crafts a thoughtful, unnerving, and heartrending portrayal of how utterly terrifying it can be for a dog when his whole world is upended and he’s unable to understand why.”

Good Boy, with its strong emotional pull and surprising heart, is shaping up to be much more than a simple horror flick. Keep an eye out when it drops on Prime Video.

