Over the years, Panchayat has established itself as one of India’s most loved and acclaimed series. Through a journey of three successful seasons, the show has captured hearts nationwide with its blend of humor, emotional depth, and brilliant performances. Fans are waiting to witness the show’s fourth season and dive into the next big chapter of Phulera.

What To Expect From Panchayat Season 4?

Panchayat Season 4 is expected to bring new challenges and old rivalries, alongside quadruple drama, laughter, chaos, and heartfelt moments from the world of Phulera. Fans can expect to return to the familiar lanes and reunite with their favorite characters, from the ever-conflicted Abhishek to the unfiltered Pradhan Ji, Vikas, Prahlad, and others.

Season 4 guarantees a fresh mix of local politics, shifting loyalties, and a fresh set of quirky curveballs that will test relationships and bring unexpected alliances. With Pradhanji and Bhushan’s rivalry escalating and Phulera’s future uncertain, the new chapter promises to deliver hilarious and profoundly touching moments.

What Did The Team Behind Panchayat Say About Season 4?

Speaking about the new chapter, creator and director, Deepak Kumar Mishra said, “Panchayat’s success lies in its authenticity. From the start, we focused on building a world that feels real and lived-in—and with each season, we’ve only deepened that. Season one was more intimate, centered on emotions and objects. By season two, the narrative expanded with the Phulera election, and we had to choose between introducing new characters or evolving the ones we had.”

“Bhushan aka Banrakas rose naturally—driven by the plot and my own fondness for him. As the story grew, so did the writing challenges, especially around sensitive arcs like character deaths. But staying true to the show’s tone was always non-negotiable. The characters have grown organically, and their journeys now shape the story in meaningful ways. And yes, Bhushan vs Pradhanji is far from over!” he further explained.

Writer Chandan Kumar added, “The story of Panchayat has evolved steadily over the past three seasons, and it continues to unfold in surprising and meaningful ways. For me, each season is like peeling a new layer of an onion — what appears simple on the surface carries many emotions and complex dynamics underneath. With every layer, Phulera becomes more than just a setting; it turns into a living, breathing world filled with laughter, grief, politics, and quiet transformation.”

When Is Panchayat Season 4 Releasing?

Panchayat Season 4 will premiere on Prime Video on July 2, 2025. The new season will continue the journey of the beloved characters and their respective slice-of-life stories. It will also bring back the much-loved cast, featuring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha.

The new season of the show, created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar and produced by The Viral Fever, is being written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya.

