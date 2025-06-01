Gullu from Gang Elvish Yadav has won the stunt-based reality show MTV Roadies XX Cross. Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, is a content creator who won hearts despite getting voted out of the show once! When he came back, in a twisted wild card entry, he made sure that he made this comeback count!

Most Popular Roadies Winners!

Gullu, has won a cash prize of 10 lakh and a Hero Karizma bike. The show, which is in its 20th season, has given the entertainment industry some of the biggest names! Most popular of the lot being Rannvijay Singha and Ayushmann Khurrana, winner of the first and the second season!

The Ones Who Lost!

The MTV Roadies Double Cross Grand finale witnessed a tough fight between five contestants. Rishabh from Gang, Neha Dhupia, Rohit from Gang, Rhea Chakraborty, Hartaj Singh from Gang, Prince Narula, and RD from Gang Gautam Gulati, apart from Kushal Tanwar (Gullu) from Gang Elvish Yadav. Gullu won the ticket to the finale task and eventually the finale!

MTV Roadies Contestants Who Won In Life!

While there are 20 winners from 20 seasons of Roadies, some of them being very popular names in their industries, there are many contestants who could not win the show but own much higher net worth and a stardom unwitnessed! Check them out!

Shiv Thakare

Shiv Thakare participated in Roadies season 16 and was eventually voted out. However, he went on to win Bigg Boss Marathi and was the runner-up of Bigg Boss 16. The actor reportedly enjoys a net worth of almost 6 – 10 crore, as per Siasat.

Pooja Banerjee

While the most popular female contestant from Roadies is undoubtedly Bani J, who is a fitness enthusiast, her net worth is not exactly known in the public domain! The other popular Roadie, who could not win the show, is actress Pooja Banerjee. Known for popular roles in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Kumkum Bhagya, and Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2, the actress enjoys a net worth of a reported 5 – 7 crore as per many celebrity profiling websites.

Shalin Bhanot

Shalin might be one of the most accomplished rejected contestants on Roadies. The actor auditioned for season 2 and could not make it to the journey. He enjoys a net worth of 16 – 18 crore, as per Siasat. The actor’s

Fun fact: Even Gang Leader Gautam Gulati, who was the major twist of MTV Roadies Double Cross was one of the rejected contestants from Roadies!

