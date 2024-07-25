Times have changed! Entering the film industry, especially Bollywood, can be a mixed blessing. It offers glamour and fame, but is also criticized for thriving on nepotism, making it particularly challenging for outsiders to break in. But Lakshya, B-town’s newbie and an ‘outsider’, has changed the narrative!

Lakshya has won the hearts of critics and audiences alike with his action-packed performance in Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt’s critically acclaimed Kill. The actor’s debut through big banner production houses—Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment—challenged the “outsider vs. insider” narrative.

Lakshya’s journey is far from the stereotypical Bollywood narrative. This Delhi boy’s foray into acting began not with industry connections but with a chance encounter – an MTV Roadies audition. Though initially an introvert, Lakshya found himself drawn to the world of performing. While Roadies wasn’t his final destination, it opened doors.

Lakshya went on to become a household name on the small screen after appearing in the MTV fiction show Warrior High. He then played the role of Yuvraj Madhav Shekhawat/Krish in the &TV series Adhuri Kahaani Hamari (2015–2016). Following a guest appearance in Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Lakshya was cast as Veer Mehra in Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (2016–2017). Additionally, he portrayed the titular character in the historical TV show Porus (2017–2018).

However, the actor’s ultimate dream was to make it big in Bollywood. After years of hard work in television, his dream became a reality with his debut film Kill. His performance in the movie was exceptional, earning him high praise globally.

The movie, made with a budget of 20 crore, has already recouped its investments through theatrical runs and is now making a profit. Kill’s success wasn’t just about box office numbers; it marked Lakshya’s big debut in Bollywood and his first official collaboration with the esteemed Dharma Productions, a company often accused of favouring star kids.

This collaboration with Dharma Productions is particularly noteworthy. Karan Johar, the head honcho of Dharma, has vehemently denied nepotism allegations, highlighting the production house’s history of giving opportunities to first-time directors. Lakshya’s story echoes this sentiment yet again. Here’s an outsider with no prior Bollywood connections, embraced by Dharma Productions based purely on talent.

Lakshya expressed immense gratitude to Dharma, calling them his “second family.” Said Lakshya, “The level of support I’ve received from them has been incredible. It doesn’t get better than this. I am incredibly fortunate and grateful.”

Long way to go, Lakshya! His story serves as a powerful message for aspiring actors. Yes, Bollywood can be a tough nut to crack, but a big break can be right around the corner for those with unwavering dedication and a spark of talent.

Somebody rightly said, “Success in Bollywood is not solely about who you know but also about the fire you bring to the table.”

