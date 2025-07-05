Squid Game changed the entire landscape of South Korean entertainment. Once it exploded, Korean dramas and films started pulling massive attention across global platforms. What used to be a niche interest quickly became a major part of Netflix’s content game. After that, it wasn’t just Netflix. Disney+ and Prime Video jumped in, too, adding Korean shows and movies to their front pages.

Korean Content Continues To Dominate Netflix in 2025

K-content has taken over Netflix again. And now, with the final episodes of Squid Game dropping and K-Pop Demon Hunters turning into a sudden hit, the spotlight is entirely back. Even though Demon Hunters is in English, its K-pop-inspired story grabbed plenty of attention, and now its music is getting serious award buzz. Meanwhile, another Korean thriller quietly entered the scene and is already climbing the charts.

Squid Game is the #1 show in the world, making history as the first Netflix series to debut No. 1 in all 93 available countries. Find out how it all ends, now playing on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/Nlje21JDHW — Squid Game (@squidgame) July 1, 2025

The Korean Thriller Everyone Is Watching

This new thriller is called Streaming. It features Kang Ha-neul as a crime-focused streamer who uncovers a murder case live. As the story unfolds, things spiral out of control when the killer starts watching the stream. What follows is a mix of reveals and suspense that has clearly struck a chord with local audiences.

Despite being available only in South Korea, the film still managed to hit Netflix’s global Top 10 list for non-English titles. It has racked up over a million views and landed in the tenth spot. That’s a big deal, considering the limited release and the rising popularity of Korean content. The growing fame of Kang Ha-neul played a big part as well.

🚨 first snippet of Kang Haneul’s new film #Streaming (full trailer will be out soon !! ) pic.twitter.com/HmlKMJ4pqy — kang haneul update (@haneuluniverse) February 17, 2025

Kang Ha-neul’s Star Power Is Driving Views

According to Screenrant, Kang is becoming a familiar face for many. He showed up as Dae-ho in Squid Game’s second and third seasons. After that, he kept building momentum with projects like Tastefully Yours and Yadang: The Snitch, which became South Korea’s highest-grossing movie this year.

Tastefully Yours, a romance series, came out shortly before the newest season of Squid Game and added to the buzz around him. More Kang-led content is already in the pipeline as his next Netflix movie, Wall to Wall, is scheduled to hit the platform on July 18, 2025.

